Two presidential hopefuls were kicked out of South Dublin Council Council this afternoon after farcical scenes erupted from the council chamber.

'Was that a smart comment? Don't you silence me' - two presidential hopefuls kicked out of council chamber after heated exchange

At a special meeting of the local authority, four candidates were given the opportunity to deliver a ten minute pitch on why they deserve to be the next president of Ireland.

But during the course of Sarah Louise Mulligan's speech, the Dublin nominee accused Cllr Dermot Looney of making "smart" remarks before approaching him and demanding an apology.

Ms Mulligan (36), who describes herself as a pro-life candidate and a "huge fan" of Donald Trump began her presentation by outlining the issues she would focus on as president, including child abuse, suicide, and the setting up new pregnancy crisis centres.

"We need someone who's going to mend broken souls and broken hearts," she said.

"I'm sick of politicians. Are you sick of politicians because I am - they're all talk and no action. I can talk for Ireland as you can see."

At this point, Cllr Looney said: "I don't think you will be".

Talking offense to this comment, Ms Mulligan replied: "What was that? Was that a smart comment? Don't you silence me. I have every right to stand up here and speak. What are you doing being smart?

"I'm after travelling all over this county, I take this seriously."

At this moment, another candidate, Norma Burke, aka Bunty Twuntingdon McFluff, interrupted the exchange from the public gallery as part of a satirical stunt.

Ms Burke, made headlines last week after suggesting burning dead people for fossil fuels and turning the Aras into a luxury hotel, hunting lodge and spa.

"I have travelled from D4 and I have also been silent. Nobody puts Bunty in the corner. Bunty for president!" she shouted.

As council security removed her from the premises, Ms Mulligan stepped off the podium and walked up to Cllr Looney, repeatedly demanding an apology.

"I want an apology from that man in the blue shirt for disrespecting me," she shouted.

"Apologise for being rude... disgusting behaviour."

Áras contender: Norma Burke (Bunty Twuntingdon-McFluff)

The 36-year-old presidential hopeful was then escorted from the chamber, allowing the proceedings to continue.

The three other candidates who spoke at the meeting, included Marie Goretti Moylan, Gemma O'Doherty and John O'Hare.

However, after a vote it was decided that South Dublin County Council would not nominate any candidate for the Presidential election.

