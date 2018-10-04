Varadkar says Michael D Higgins is 'head and shoulders' above rival candidates

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has described Michael D Higgins as being "head and shoulders" above his campaign rivals.

Speaking at a private meeting of TDs and senators last night, Mr Varadkar said it was important TDs and senators publicly support the incumbent.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty was confirmed as the party's campaign co-ordinator at the meeting and will be responsible for canvassing support for the President.

It was also confirmed the party will be issuing leaflets and engaging in a social media campaign calling on the public to vote for Mr Higgins in this month's vote.

Mr Varadkar told the meeting: "The election is only three weeks away and it is important we support him. He is head and shoulders above the other candidates."

Meanwhile, presidential hopeful Peter Casey said he was not aware of funding rules when he offered rival candidate Joan Freeman a loan to finance her Áras bid at a lower interest rate than those backing her campaign.

Loan offer: Presidential candidate Peter Casey following a radio debate at RTÉ Radio studios, Dublin. Photo: Collins

Mr Casey said he was willing to offer her a five-year loan at 7pc interest.

Sipo, the State watchdog overseeing campaign spending, said candidates who have used loans to run their campaigns must pay interest rates on their borrowings that are "comparable" with those offered by banks.

Ms Freeman said she has borrowed €120,000 from businessman Des Walsh, her ex-boyfriend, and €10,000 from businessman Michael Madden. Both are repayable at a rate of 9pc over five years. Market rates are 8pc to 12pc.

Mr Casey made the offer to Ms Freeman yesterday during an interview with RTÉ.

However, Mr Casey admitted he was not aware of Standards in Public Office rules about the use of loans to fund presidential campaigns when asked about the offer last night.

"I wasn't aware. My election agent is aware [of the Sipo rules].

"He wouldn't let me go astray," Mr Casey said.

A Sipo spokeswoman said loans must "have written terms and conditions, clear terms for repayment, and is charged interest at a rate comparable to what would be available from a financial institution".

