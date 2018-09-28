Trump a 'womaniser and abuser', says Casey

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has described Donald Trump as a "serial womaniser and abuser of women".

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has described Donald Trump as a "serial womaniser and abuser of women".

While saying he would welcome the US president to this country, Mr Casey offered his "personal view" on Mr Trump.

Speaking on RTÉ's 'News At One', he said: "The president obviously has to welcome any guest of the government to Ireland. I would obviously welcome a guest, but my position on Donald Trump is that he's a serial womaniser and abuser, he's a disgrace, but you have to respect the office of the president."

Asked afterwards whether this was an appropriate statement for somebody in the contest to make, Mr Casey replied: "That's not as if I'm breaking news here. Donald Trump is well-known for his misbehaviour for women."

When asked how she would react to a visit from Mr Trump, Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada said she'd ask about his "ridiculous hair".

Following the radio debate, she denied this was a gaffe.

"It's good to have a bit of fun and a sense of humour as well. Of course, I'm very diplomatic," she said.

"I've been dealing with people on an international footing since I was elected and I can guarantee you there were no such gaffes. It's about also having the ability to charm and engage with people in a light-hearted way. We mustn't forget our humour."

Fellow presidential candidates Joan Freeman and Gavin Duffy said they would welcome him to Ireland.

Irish Independent