'They should think and act like Irish people' - presidential hopeful Peter Casey doubles down on criticism of Travelling community

Presidential hopeful Peter Casey has doubled down on his criticism of the Travelling community, saying they should “think and act as Irish people”.

Mr Casey has refused to withdraw remarks which have engulfed his campaign in controversy.

He landed himself in hot water after telling Independent.ie that Travellers are "basically people camping in someone else’s land".

He added: "They are not paying their fair share of taxes in society."

Peter Casey speaking at EPIC centre in Dublin at the official launch of his presidential campaign. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA. Friday October 5, 2018.

After a day of radio silence, Mr Casey re-emerged this evening for a pre-scheduled interview on RTÉ’s Six One News.

He was unapologetic for his comments, noting that they were driven by a row over a €1.7m housing development in Tipperary.

This evening he insisted a number of Traveller families are refusing to take possession of the houses because the county council won’t give them land for horses.

He criticised Pavee Point, saying they should tell the families about the people sleeping on the streets of Dublin.

"I think they should have gone down to Tipperary and explained to them that there are people sleeping on the streets of Dublin," he said.

"I believe it was poor leadership of Pavee Point... they should have gone down there and said, you're not looking good here."

Asked about his view that Travellers shouldn’t be considered an ethnic minority, Mr Casey said: "I believe that it’s wrong to encourage ethnic groups to feel that they are different.

"Ireland is a melting pot. We have 120,000 people from Poland, tens of thousands [from elsewhere], and it's wonderful.

"Ireland has been a recipient of such generosity and now we have an opportunity to give it back.

"They are given a special ethnicity, and with that comes responsibility.

"You have to represent your ethnic group properly," he continued.

"There is a wonderful diversity of people living in Ireland today. They should think and act like Irish people... otherwise it will be harder for their children to fit into society, and harder for their children's children to fit into society."

Peter Casey said he plans on being a "president for everyone who holds an Irish passport, including Travellers", if elected.

He also said he thinks he has a "very good chance of getting there [the presidency]".

"There is far too much political correctness in this society," he said.

"Everything is shrouded in comments. I say what I think and I think what I say."

He added; "I don't regret thinking what I think, sometimes I do regret saying what I say at times."

Mr Casey is set to visit the unoccupied houses in Tipperary tomorrow.

Among those calling for the businessman to take his name off the ballot paper are David Joyce, a member of the Travelling community and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

He told the Irish Independent: "He should withdraw from the campaign. He's shown he's not fit to represent all the people of Ireland. This man is a racist. He is scapegoating my community."

However, rather than drop out it appears Mr Casey is plans to visit Cabra Bridge in Thurles to see the €1.7m development.

The Travellers, who are based at an authorised site nearby, do not want to move into the houses until accommodation is made for their horses.

