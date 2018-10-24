The final debate: How all six presidential candidates fared

Taxes, Travellers' ethnicity and the Government jet were just some of the issues discussed during the final television debate featuring all six presidential candidates tonight. Here's how the hopefuls went as they fared in the feisty Prime Time debate:

Joan Freeman:

Joan Freeman took a different tack to her previous performances at the debates attempting to strike a chord between both.

The Senator’s earlier performances were marked by a difficulty in speaking up and getting her message across. At her last outing she appeared more assertive, telling rival candidate Gavin Duffy that she “didn’t need to be rescued”.

Her MO at the penultimate debate appeared to be to try and underline that the side issues were not the core issues of the election. At times however she seemed to be on the sidelines due to her reticence to get involved.

She answered a difficult question about the numbers of lives she previously claimed that her charity Pieta House had saved with confidence.

6/10

Peter Casey:

The businessman has been an effective, if nervy performer, in the debates to date if only with the confidence in making charges against the incumbent - some of which have later transpired to be untrue.

During the Prime Time debate he was prepared with barbs for all candidates - including claiming that the incumbent “couldn’t lie straight in bed”. He was prepared to again double down on his comments about Travellers, which prompted an outcry.

He was forced to admit that he did not pay tax in Ireland but said he was “working on it”.

He appeared the most relaxed of the six candidates.

5/10

Seán Gallagher:

Sean Gallagher before the Primetime Presidential election 2018 debate Picture: Caroline Quinn

Up until now the businessman has been taking a very level approach to debates, in a bid to appear presidential.

However his own accusations about spending by the Office of the President has been ramping up in recent days and last night he pursued that tack again.

He also found himself at the centre of questions over his debate u-turn and his record over the past seven years but perhaps struggled to land his message on that decision.

He said that he would achieved less over the past seven years if he was Minister for Communications in reference to the changes introduced in RTÉ due to the case he took over the Frontline debate.

4/10

Liadh Ní Riadah :

Liadh Ni Riada before debate begins Picture: Caroline Quinn

The Sinn Féin candidate has put in a series of assured performances in the debates to date, thanks in part to her experience in Europe and her background in television.

Her approach last night seemed to be to interject at every opportunity, but all told it was hard to hold the thread of her message.

She also came under pressure over questions on her salary and previous claims that she takes home the average industrial wage. Under pressure, Ms Ni Riada claimed it was “semantics”.

5/10

Gavin Duffy:

Gavin Duffy before debate begins Picture: Caroline Quinn

Ahead of the debate Gavin Duffy said his plan of action was to try and engage voters with his campaign message and suggested that trading barbs was not, in his view, the way to convince people that you would make a good president.

That strategy was apparently abandoned as he turned on his accusing him of trying to assume the image of a social entrepreneur.

He faced questions over his own business background and was forced to deny that he is not responsible for the spin in Irish politics - not a good look.

He did get more time than others to flesh out his long touted ideas for his seven year term but he was shot down by host David McCullough for raising the issue of the sale of AIB for having no relevance to the debate.

5/10

Michael D Higgins:

President Michael D. Higgins Picture: Caroline Quinn

The incumbent has held his own in the debates so far and has appeared to pursue a strategy of keeping his head above the water amid the mud-fighting.

He has dismissed the charges put to him by the other candidates but last night saw those attacks ramping up and his responses were lengthy but he faced charges of not answering directly questions put to him.

He again moved to tell people he has been answering questions for many years.

At points his dismissal of the other candidates looked almost impatient.

He managed to explain the role of the presidency on several occasions, which moved to separate him in terms of experience and he also used every opportunity possible to demonstrate his academic credentials and political experience, which again set him apart.

6/10

Online Editors