Taoiseach Varadkar defends President's use of Government jet

TAOISEACH Leo Varadkar has defended President Michael D Higgins’ use of the Government jet claiming that the added costs for when it’s used for official travel are "actually very small".

Mr Higgins has faced questions over his use of the Aer Corps Learjet to fly to Belfast to give a university lecture earlier this year.

The average total cost of using the jet is €3,780-per hour.

The President’s trip to Belfast is likely to feature in tonight’s Presidential election debate as other candidates challenge him on the costs and reasons for using the jet.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar canvassing for Michael D Higgins on Grafton Street (Photo: Kyran O'Brien)

Mr Varadkar led Fine Gael ministers and Oireachtas members on a canvass for Mr Higgins in Dublin’s St Stephen’s Green this morning.

He was asked about Mr Higgins' use of the jet to fly to Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said that the jet is used for travel outside of Ireland "the vast majority of the time".

He said on occasions where it’s used to travel to Belfast or Derry it’s "often done to save time".

"It may save two hours on a Belfast trip or four hours on a Derry trip.

"That’s not a case of getting home earlier, it’s a case of being able to fit in more functions very often."

Mr Varadkar said there’s "understandable public concern" around the cost of using the jet.

But he said the plane is owned by the government and the pilots "are paid anyway".

He said there was "a very strange situation during the recession when it was being flown around empty because the pilots have to keep up a certain number of flying hours."

He added: "The added costs are actually very small and there’s obviously security costs associated with going by land as well."

According to the Department of Defence, the cost of the plane – regardless of how frequently it’s flown including depreciation and personnel - is an average of €1,730.

There are variable costs of €2,050 per hour that arise when it’s flown including maintenance, fuel and catering.

Those figures combined brings the average total cost per hour to €3,780.

