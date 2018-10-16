Sinn Féin accused of vulgar abuse after party member jibes at 'leprechaun' Higgins

Sinn Féin has been accused of a "political response" after closing down a private WhatsApp group following "leprechaun" remarks about President Michael D Higgins .

The party has a history of bullying allegations but it quickly moved to shut down the group following the exchange during the RTÉ Radio One presidential debate.

A phone number linked to Ciaran Doherty, a party official in Finglas, posted the remark: "They could at least give the leprechaun a booster seat."

The party has declined to say if members at the centre of the WhatsApp exchange, deemed "inappropriate" by the party, will be disciplined.

Councillor Anthony Connaghan, who sits on Dublin City Council, yesterday apologised for his comments in the group. He had responded "that's gas" to the initial message before going on to say the President's microphone had to be angled downward "as it would be blocking his face".

In a statement shared online, Mr Connaghan said: "Yesterday I commented in a WhatsApp conversation about a post that was inappropriate and offensive to [Michael D Higgins]. I realise I was wrong to do this and I apologise to the President for any hurt caused."

The messages, first revealed in the 'Irish Daily Star', were deemed "inappropriate and disrespectful" by the party, who said it contravened their social media policy.

However, Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin said "Sinn Féin has a long ways to go" when it came to tackling bullying.

"Vulgar abuse is no substitute for policy," he said.

Mr Howlin accused the party of having a "political reaction" to the group, noting the party has a history of allegations about bullying within its ranks.

"I think it was a political response on this occasion because they know there would be a political reaction in the middle of a political campaign," he told the Irish Independent.

"There is a need to ensure anyone who wants to serve in public office can do so without the threat of bullying and Sinn Féin has a long way to go."

In response to queries about the exchange, a campaign spokesperson for Mr Higgins said he had pledged that he and his supporters would conduct a respectful campaign and "work to sustain the dignity of the office of President, which belongs not to any individual, but to the present and future citizens of Ireland.

"That's why it's important that this presidential election campaign is conducted with dignity and respect by all."

