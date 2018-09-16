Sinn Fein to unveil its candidate in the presidential election

Sinn Fein will later unveil its candidate in the presidential election.

The party's ruling council - ard chomhairle - is meeting in Dublin to select its choice to run in next month's election.

Euro MP Liadh Ni Riada is tipped by many to be the Sinn Fein name on the ballot in what is so far looking like a five-way battle.

Sitting president Michael D Higgins, who was first elected in 2011, has already announced his intention to run for a second term.

Two businessmen who were both investors on the Irish version of Dragons' Den - Sean Gallagher and Gavin Duffy - are running as independent candidates, as is senator Joan Freeman.

The trio all secured the required endorsement of four local councils in order to officially become candidates.

As incumbent, Mr Higgins is able to nominate himself while Sinn Fein has the necessary political strength in the Irish parliament to name its own candidate.

The two biggest parties - Fine Gael and Fianna Fail - are both backing Mr Higgins for a second stint, as is the Labour Party.

A range of other would-be independent candidates still retain hope of convincing undeclared councils to back their bids before the September 26 deadline.

The election is taking place on October 26.

Press Association