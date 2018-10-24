Sinn Fein presidential candidate Liadh Ni Riada dismisses salary controversy as 'no big deal'

Sinn Fein presidential candidate Liadh Ni Riada has dismissed her salary as "no big deal" amid questions over an earlier assertion that she takes home the average industrial wage.

During the RTE debate the MEP appeared to struggle to put the issue of her salary to bed confirming that she takes home €60,000 after tax, taking €47,000 as a salary and putting the rest into her constituency offices.

She previously told Hot Press she takes home the average industrial wage.

Pressed on the discrepancy today she said:

"That was two years that interview was done and I'm telling you now this is what the European Parliament pays. It's no big deal that is the way it is."

Asked if it was wrong to say that in the interview she said she "I think I'm being fully transparent about it now".

Ms Ni Riada also said she was the only one to give a figure on her earnings.

"Let's be clear about my salary - first of all I find it quite interesting that Joan and I were the only two that were really grilled on that so it really showed up the old boys club of four millionaires not having to give a figure," she said

"I did give a figure. I have no issue giving that figure. It's set by the European Parliament. It is €40,000 that I pay in tax...take home of €60,000 - out of that I take €47,000 and the remainder goes into the constituency. I was the only one who gave a figure and I think that has to count for something."

She said the constituency expenses and the top up that she puts in goes to cover two constituency offices.

Ms Ni Riada confirmed she is also in receipt of a daily allowance of €313 to cover the living costs while attending the parliament and also avails of a constituency allowance of more than €4,000 monthly.

She said she has no issue with publishing details of her allowances and salary, describing herself as an "open book".

She again said Michael D Higgins should have published the accounts related to the Office of the President at the beginning of his seven year term.

Online Editors