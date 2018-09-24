The first presidential debate on RTÉ is in jeopardy after Sean Gallagher threatened to pull out unless President Michael D Higgins confirms he will take part.

Sean Gallagher threatens to pull out of first debate unless President Higgins confirms attendance

The first debate is due to take place on RTÉ Radio 1's 'News at One' on Wednesday.

However, Mr Gallagher's team told the Irish Independent he will only take part if all candidates participate.

"There should be full participation. Sean Gallagher will only participate where all candidates are participating," said a spokesman for the Gallagher campaign.

"The electorate are entitled to see all candidates take part in debates and having certain candidates not participating is unequal."

Other campaign teams said they have been told by RTÉ that the debate will go ahead as planned. If anyone is absent, RTÉ will request a reason for their absence which will be read out on air.

A spokesman for Gavin Duffy's campaign team said he will be taking part, adding: "As far as I know it's all going ahead, Gavin Duffy will be there anyway. I don't see any reason why Michael D won't show up."

Nobody from Áras an Uachtaráin was available for comment.

However, sources say Mr Higgins will formally submit his papers declaring his candidacy on Wednesday.

He will also announce his campaign team on that date, and declare how much he will participate.

Broadcast media including RTÉ, Newstalk and Virgin are unable to sign off on their debate scheduling, particularly if there is a risk that candidates decline to take part. No one was available to comment on behalf of RTÉ.

Meanwhile, questions about money are likely to face the candidates as they engage in the campaign proper.

Mr Gallagher said he raised €3,000-€4,000 for Fianna Fáil while a party activist.

In a statement to the Irish Independent, he said the fundraising was done through sale of "raffle tickets, tickets to the annual social fundraisers and a number of annual church gate collections".

In addition, he said, he had donated in the region of €1,000-€1,500, but it would not be possible to calculate the accurate amount throughout his time as a member of the party. He joined its youth wing, Ógra Fianna Fáil, in 1981.

Senator Joan Freeman said she was "seeking permission" to name the two businesspeople who have loaned her money for her campaign.

They gave her loans totalling €120,000 and she has put together the rest of the money for her campaign herself.

"She hasn't got permission to release their names yet but is doing so", said her spokesman last night.

