Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher had an unplanned campaign stop today, visiting a hospital after aggrevating an old Judo injury in the gym.

Sean Gallagher says 'show must go on' after being hospitalised for knee injury

In a Twitter update, Mr Gallagher said he had torn a quadriceps ligament in his right knee and has been told to use a knee brace and crutches for the next few weeks.

However, Mr Gallagher said "the show must go on" as he is on his way to appear on The Tonight Show, ahead of the first TV debate tomorrow night featuring all six presidential candidates.

Four of the candidates, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Liadh Ni Riada and Peter Casey appeared on RTÉ's Claire Byrne Live show on Monday.

Sean Gallagher and President Michael D Higgins did not appear.

Online Editors