RTÉ is to adopt an ‘empty chair’ approach after Michael D Higgins declined to take part in one of their live televised debates.

RTÉ to leave podium empty as Michael D Higgins refuses to take part in Claire Byrne debate

A podium for the president will be on stage during the ‘Claire Byrne Live’ programme on October 15.

Mr Higgins confirmed this evening that he will debate his five rivals in a debate moderated by Pat Kenny on Virgin One on Wednesday, October 17.

He will also take part in a Prime Time showdown in RTÉ on Tuesday, October 23.

President Higgins. Picture: Damien Eagers

However, he has refused to take part in the Claire Byrne programme which is scheduled to have a live studio audience.

The President, who went canvassing on Grafton Street in Dublin today, denied that he was avoiding the event.

“It’s a matter of making a choice between the different offers that are there,” he said.

His closest rival in the polls, Sean Gallagher, has already refused to take part in a radio debate because Mr Higgins opted out. It remains to be seen if he will now pull out of the TV debate.

Sean Gallagher (Liam McBurney/PA)

Host Claire Byrne told Independent.ie: “I’m still very hopeful that all the candidates will come to our debate on October 15.

“We will have a podium for every candidate in the presidential election on the night; the Claire Byrne Live invitation to debate in front of a live studio audience and the viewers at home, remains open.”

Meanwhile, Mr Higgins has again faced a series of questions today about an annual €317,000 allowance paid to Áras an Uachtarain.

He has committed to publishing details on how the money is spent – but not until after the election on October 26.

Mr Higgins angrily attacked reports in one weekend newspaper that some of the money might have been used to top-up the salary of a staff member.

He described the report as an “outrageous, slanderous comment to make”.

“I found the suggestion that it was used for anything other than what the act specified an absolutely outrageous suggestion. The suggestion, for example, that I used it to top up an employee’s salary is just simply wrong. Not true. So would you please publish that if you can,” the President said.

Asked why he won’t publish details of the spending, which is primarily used for hosting citizens and foreign dignitaries, in advance of polling day, Mr Higgins said: “I doubt if it could be done in that amount of time. Every single penny that is spent is balanced on a monthly basis.”

