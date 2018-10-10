JUST 11 out of Fine Gael's 69 TDs and Senators sought the party's election literature to canvass for President Michael D Higgins' re-election campaign.

Regina Doherty appeals for more Fine Gael TDs and Senators to canvass for Michael D Higgins' re-election bid

The number was revealed by minister Regina Doherty - who is coordinating Fine Gael efforts to re-elect Mr Higgins - at a private meeting of the parliamentary party this evening.

She appealed for more Oireachtas members to apply for the leaflets which are to be handed out on the campaign trail.

The party - which isn't running its own candidate - decided to back former Labour TD Michael D Higgins and actively campaign for him in the presidential election race.

One source that they expect several more Fine Gael TDs and Senators to sign up for the election literature and it's understood that a number did this evening.

They pointed out that the email offering the leaflet was only sent in recent days and many members hadn't seen it.

Separately, Taosieach Leo Varadkar spoke about the looming talks with Fianna Fáil on the Confidence and Supply Agreement that keeps his party in power and is now up for review after the third agreed Budget.

He said it was written before Brexit was a reality and that, at seven pages long, it shouldn't take long to review.

Mr Varadkar - who wants to agree a 2020 election date with Fianna Fáil - reiterated his view that a new deal could be done by the end of the Halloween Dáil recess.

Online Editors