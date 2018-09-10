Presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher has secured his fourth council nomination this evening.

Presidential nomination race: Gallagher secures backing of four councils, Freeman three and Duffy two

The businessman - who entered the race late having been a runner-up in 2011 - has today won the backing of Wexford County Council, Leitrim County Council, Mayo County Council and Roscommon County Council.

The presidential hopeful can now officially enter the race after securing his fourth nomination.

Mr Galllagher was defeated in the last election following a controversy over his links to Fianna Fail and a fake tweet which was put to him during a live televised debate.

At the Mayo County Council meeting this morning, Fianna Fail councillors initially asked to defer the vote on presidential candidates for a week as only one of the candidates attended the meeting.

Donald Trump supporter Sarah Louise Mulligan was the only candidate who attended the council meeting.

However, a vote to defer the nomination process was narrowly defeated.

Eventually, a vote was held on selecting a presidential candidate which saw nine Fianna Fail councillors and three Independents back Mr Gallagher’s candidacy.

Fine Gael whip for Mayo County Council Jarlath Munnelly told Independent.ie he believed it was "disgraceful" that the council supported a candidate who "didn’t have the decency" to attend the meeting.

This comes just hours after Mr Gallagher secured the backing of Roscommon County Council where he presented last week. He secured 10 votes at today's meeting.

Mr Gallagher was proposed by councillors Tony Ward (Ind) and Paddy Kilduff (Ind).

Independent senator Joan Freeman and freelance journalist Gemma O’Doherty were also proposed at the meeting this morning.

Meanwhile, Independent Senator Joan Freeman has received backing from a third council in her bid to contest the presidential election.

The Dubliner and mental health campaigner was backed by Fingal County Council this afternoon, just a short while after presenting to councillors.

She has also been backed by Galway County Council and Cork City Council.

Ms Freeman told councillors that she was "desperately grateful".

"I really will work very hard on this campaign and those of you voted for me I'll do you justice," she said.

A nomination for Mr Gallagher at Fingal’s meeting was withdrawn after it emerged that he had secured four councils.

Independent presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has got a second council to back his candidature.

He won the support of Carlow County Council, which, added to Meath last week, brings him to the halfway mark of the required number of local authorities whose backing he needs to get on the ballot paper.

While incumbent, President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself, other seeking to challenge him must win the support of four local authorities or 20 Oireachtas members.

In Carlow this afternoon Mr Duffy got seven votes, to the five secured by Independent rival – and his former colleague on TV’s Dragons’ Den - Sean Gallagher.

Three councillors opted to support neither applicant, two councillors abstained and one was absent.

Mr Duffy got some support from Fine Gael councillors while many Fianna Fáil members backed Mr Gallagher .

After the meeting Mr Duffy argued that he had a broad range of cross-party support.

He pointed out that he had been proposed by Independent councillor, Charlie Murphy, seconded by Thomas Kinsella of Fine Gael and he also got goodwill messages from Fianna Fáil councillors.

Mr Duffy said it was too early to say that he could rely on getting the necessary two other councils to back his candidacy.

"I believe a number of independent candidates will get on the ballot via the endorsement by councils," he told Independent.ie in Carlow.

Candidates need the backing of four councils to stand for the election, which will be held on October 26.

Councils are restricted to nominating one candidate and nominations close at noon on September 26.

It is expected that at least five candidates will contest the election. Outgoing President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself.

A Sinn Féin candidate, expected to be Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada, will be nominated via 20 of the party's TDs and senators.

Online Editors