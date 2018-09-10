Presidential hopefuls Joan Freeman and Sean Gallagher have secured four council nominations this evening.

Presidential nomination race: Gallagher and Freeman secure backing of four councils, Duffy two

Businessman Sean Gallagher - who entered the race late having been a runner-up in 2011 - has today won the backing of Wexford County Council, Leitrim County Council, Mayo County Council and Roscommon County Council.

Independent Senator Joan Freeman also secured four nominations from Galway City Council, Cork City Council, Fingal County Council and Galway County Council.

The presidential hopefuls can now officially enter the race.

Ms Freeman told councillors that she was "desperately grateful".

"I really will work very hard on this campaign and those of you voted for me I'll do you justice," she said.

Meanwhile, Independent presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy has got a second council to back his candidature.

He won the support of Carlow County Council, which, added to Meath last week, brings him to the halfway mark of the required number of local authorities whose backing he needs to get on the ballot paper.

While incumbent, President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself, other seeking to challenge him must win the support of four local authorities or 20 Oireachtas members.

In Carlow this afternoon Mr Duffy got seven votes, to the five secured by Independent rival – and his former colleague on TV’s Dragons’ Den - Sean Gallagher.

Three councillors opted to support neither applicant, two councillors abstained and one was absent.

Mr Duffy got some support from Fine Gael councillors while many Fianna Fáil members backed Mr Gallagher .

After the meeting Mr Duffy argued that he had a broad range of cross-party support.

He pointed out that he had been proposed by Independent councillor, Charlie Murphy, seconded by Thomas Kinsella of Fine Gael and he also got goodwill messages from Fianna Fáil councillors.

Mr Duffy said it was too early to say that he could rely on getting the necessary two other councils to back his candidacy.

"I believe a number of independent candidates will get on the ballot via the endorsement by councils," he told Independent.ie in Carlow.

Candidates need the backing of four councils to stand for the election, which will be held on October 26.

Councils are restricted to nominating one candidate and nominations close at noon on September 26.

It is expected that at least five candidates will contest the election. Outgoing President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself.

A Sinn Féin candidate, expected to be Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada, will be nominated via 20 of the party's TDs and senators.

