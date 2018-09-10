Presidential hopefuls Joan Freeman and Sean Gallagher have secured four council nominations this evening.

Presidential nomination race: Gallagher and Freeman secure backing of four councils, Duffy three

Businessman Sean Gallagher - who entered the race late having been a runner-up in 2011 - has today won the backing of Wexford County Council, Leitrim County Council, Mayo County Council and Roscommon County Council.

Independent Senator Joan Freeman also secured four nominations from Galway City Council, Cork City Council, Fingal County Council and Galway County Council.

The presidential hopefuls can now officially enter the race.

Ms Freeman told councillors that she was "desperately grateful".

"I really will work very hard on this campaign and those of you voted for me I'll do you justice," she said.

Meanwhile presidential hopeful Gavin Duffy ‘expects to be on the ballot paper’ after receiving his third council nomination tonight/last night.

Mr Duffy was unanimously picked as the nominee from Wicklow County Council after Joan Freeman received her fourth nomination while the meeting was taking place.

When Mr Duffy received a push notification of Ms Freeman’s nomination in Wicklow, he informed Wicklow’s Cathaoirleach, Pat Vance and the meeting went into recess for 10 minutes to ensure this was the case.

Once this was confirmed there were no objections from an almost-full council for his nomination.

He has now received nominations from Meath, Carlow and Wicklow and expects another nomination from Louth, as the only nominee there.

“At this stage I can say I expect to be on the ballot paper,” he said.

The contest between Mr Duffy and Ms Freeman was expected to be extremely tight.

“It was going to be very close. The numbers that we ran, it was very close. We were still confident but you can’t count it until the votes are in,” he said.

Candidates need the backing of four councils to stand for the election, which will be held on October 26.

Councils are restricted to nominating one candidate and nominations close at noon on September 26.

It is expected that at least five candidates will contest the election. Outgoing President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself.

A Sinn Féin candidate, expected to be Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada, will be nominated via 20 of the party's TDs and senators.

