Presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher secures his second council nomination

Presidential hopeful Sean Gallagher has secured his second council nomination this morning.

The businessman - who entered the race late having been a runner-up in 2011 - won the backing of Fianna Fail and Independent councillors in Mayo County Council .

Mayo County Council was the second to vote for Mr Gallagher today and the presidential hopeful just needs the backing of two more councils to officially enter the race.

Mr Galllagher was defeated in the last election following a controversy over his links to Fianna Fail and a fake tweet which was put to him during a live televised debate.

At the Mayo County Council meeting this morning, Fianna Fail councillors initially asked to defer the vote on presidential candidates for a week as only one of the candidate attended the meeting.

Donald Trump supporter Sarah Louise Mulligan was the only candidate who attended the council meeting.

However, a vote to defer the nomination process was narrowly defeated.

Eventually, a vote was held on selecting a presidential candidate which saw nine Fianna Fail councillors and three Independents back Mr Gallagher’s candidacy.

Fine Gael whip for Mayo County Council Jarlath Munnelly told Independent.ie he believed it was “disgraceful” that the council supported a candidate who “didn’t have the decency” to attend the meeting.

This comes just hours after Mr Gallagher secured the backing of Roscommon County Council where he presented last week. He secured ten votes at today's meeting.

Mr Gallagher was proposed by councillors Tony Ward (Ind) and Paddy Kilduff (Ind).

Independent senator Joan Freeman and freelance journalist Gemma O’Doherty were also proposed at the meeting this morning.

A total of 10 councils will meet today and several of these will vote on who they will endorse. Candidates need the backing of four councils to stand for the election, which will be held on October 26.

Mr Gallagher joins two candidates, Gavin Duffy and Senator Joan Freeman, who have also been endorsed by one council each.

Councils are restricted to nominating one candidate and nominations close at noon on September 26.

It is expected that at least five candidates will contest the election. Outgoing President Michael D Higgins can nominate himself.

It is also expected the three hopefuls who now have one council nomination apiece will secure enough backing to contest the election.

A Sinn Féin candidate, expected to be Ireland South MEP Liadh Ní Riada, will be nominated via 20 of the party's TDs and senators.

This afternoon, Fingal County Council is due to hear from at least three presidential hopefuls attending a meeting between 2pm and 4.30pm.

Westmeath County Council is also set to meet to consider the issue, but a vote is deemed unlikely.

Carlow County Council is due to meet at 2pm and Mr Gallagher is expected to attend. He is also due to attend a meeting of Wicklow County Council at 7pm where a vote on who to pick is expected.

Councillors will meet in Wexford at 2.30pm with a vote taking place at 4pm on a presidential candidate. It is understood that Ms Freeman and Mr Gallagher are the names going forward there.

Leitrim County councillors will meet at 1pm in relation to the presidential nomination. It is expected to endorse Mr Gallagher as it did in 2011.

Kilkenny County Council will be meeting at 2pm on the issue, but a vote is not expected to take place.

Galway County Council will meet to discuss the issue at noon.

Offaly County Council will hold a meeting with presidential election candidates at 2pm, but a vote is not expected to take place.

Online Editors