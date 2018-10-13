In a presidential debate dominated by talks of funding and expenditure, the six candidates laid out their vision for the next seven years should they be elected.

Presidential debate: questions over Higgins' expenses dominate discussion as candidates lay out their vision for the Áras

The debate, which was mediated by Cormac Ó'hEadhra on RTÉ Radio 1 today, saw the conversation focused mainly around President Michael D Higgins’ actions in his first term of office.

While the debate failed to boil over- it simmered at most, amid talks of President Higgins’ expenditure and his praise of Fidel Castro, it did give us an opportunity to hear the outline of each candidate’s proposed presidency.

Peter Casey, along with all of the other candidates, promised to give up any business interest that he currently has if elected, a requirement of any Irish president. The 60-year-old business man and ‘dragon’ said that the people of Ireland need an active president.

“It’s not his (Michael D. Higgins’) fault he’s 77, I get up and work out every morning”

Mr Casey’s main objective as president, he said, would be to connect the people of Ireland who have travelled all over the world.

“To connect the Irish abroad, almost the way the Jewish community (are),” was his answer as to what the legacy he would look to leave behind would be.

“There are six times more Irish in the world than there are than Jewish people.

“They’re connected. They had Facebook long before Facebook was a thing.”

Gavin Duffy, who was surprisingly quiet during the debate, called for an audit to be done on the expenditure of President Higgins. The business tycoon and second of the three ‘dragons’ said that he has already suspended any business ventures that he is involved in and that he has “absolutely no ongoing files whatsoever.”

“I think it’s important that the people of Ireland know that they are getting value for money,” he demanded.

“I’d have to question the cost of 8.1 million a year. We need more for the presidency. There hasn’t been an audit in Áras an Uachtaráin for the last number of years.”

Mr Duffy said that, if elected, he would look for the Irish people to decide upon the type of modern country in which to live.

“At the centenary commemorations for the funding of the state an assembly of citizens would work out the type of society that we are going to form and would set a compass, a new modern compass for the modern Ireland.”

Gavin Duffy

Like, Mr Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman also took a back seat for much of the debate. The independent politician defended her acquiring of a private loan from the US and reminded listeners of her work in founding Pieta House.

“I’m talking about, given what the vulture funds have done for the country, tell me what would have been the right decision,” she said of not taking a loan from an Irish bank.

“Speaking of decisions, I made a decision 15 years ago to take a loan to start Pieta House which has since saved over 13 million lives.”

Senator Freeman said that, if elected, she would prioritise the problems of the people of Ireland rather than the actions of the president.

“Over the last seven years and during this debate, we have been focused on the economy and finances,” she said.

“I want to turn the lens of the presidential office back onto the people and all of the social issues that face us.”

Seán Gallagher was consistent throughout the debate in his calculated responses. While acting as mediator on several occasions when he thought arguments inappropriate, he did press President Higgins on the expensive hotels it came to light that the president had stayed in.

Mr Gallagher, the third of the ‘dragons’, said that the experiences of his life mean that if elected he would try to change the way Irish people think of disabilities.

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher answers questions from the media after the presidential debate in the RTE radio centre with his wife Trish. Photo: Tony Gavin

“Based not on the last seven years, but on the last 30 years of my life,” he said.

“As a youth worker, a community worker, a disability advocate and someone who is passionate about SMEs; not because it is about business but because they are at the heart of sustaining our communities.

“For me the only solution to long-term unemployment, long term disadvantage is education for our young people, jobs for our communities and more importantly in seven years’ time if I could look back and feel that based on my own experience growing up, I could have changed the perception among the public towards those with a disability to see their ability rather than their disability.”

Incumbent Michael D. Higgins was as eloquent as ever in trying to defend himself when he was targeted by the other candidates. President Higgins has been made a strong favourite in recent polls but received plenty of criticism throughout the debate.

His expenditure in his first seven years as president and his praise of Fidel Castro were questioned in particular.

In a speech last year, President Higgins labelled Castro, the former Cuban leader a “giant among global leaders.”

President Higgins said that he does not regret referring to Castro this way but said that he may have reworded other parts of the speech. The ninth president of the Republic of Ireland said that, given a second term, he would like people to remember him as a compassionate president who spoke for the people of Ireland.

“I’d like to be remembered for offering understanding,” he said.

“(I would like) people being able to say - he offered us ideas, he offered us his life experience, offered us his training and he was unstinting in relation to time.

“He welcomed people to Áras an Uachtaráin and when he spoke abroad on behalf of the people of Ireland, he was speaking for us with him as he did at home in Irish and in English.”

Liadh Ní Riada, who was very active during the debate, was the only candidate to actually speak for a period in Irish as she called for “Éire aontaithe”.

Mrs Ní Riada called for the presidential salary to be halved. She also criticised President Higgins for not visiting Palestine during his first term. The Sinn Féin MEP repeatedly asked Seán Gallagher what he has done for marginalised communities over the past seven years.

"I'm from a marginalised community,” the Gaeltacht native said.

"I haven't seen you Seán do anything for the communities you claim to have represented for the past seven years.”

If elected Mrs Ní Riada said that her main goal would be a United Ireland. The legacy she wishes to leave behind is a referendum on the topic in her potential presidency.

“For me it’s about Irish unity it’s about respecting diversity, respecting each other’s identities and having a shared Ireland.

“If we could have a referendum on Irish unity that would be some legacy to leave behind and that would be something I would drive forward.”

