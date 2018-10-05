Presidential candidate Peter Casey is to formally kick off his campaign with a €5,000 event today.

Presidential candidate Peter Casey vows to spend less than rivals ... at €5,000 launch

The millionaire businessman will launch his campaign and take questions from the media at the Irish Emigration Museum, EPIC, in the CHQ building on Custom House Quay in Dublin.

The Derry-born businessman plans to spend the lowest amount among all six candidates at an estimated €100,000.

This compares to an estimated €394,000 that sitting President Michael D Higgins plans to spend on his re-election campaign.

Responding to a series of questions from the Irish Independent, Mr Casey - who will rely on his own wealth to fund the campaign - said he has spent €40,000 to date on his campaign; this is split between €20,000 for his team and €20,000 on public relations.

Asked about the cost of his campaign launch - including costs associated with room hire, technical equipment and catering - Mr Casey put the cost of his launch at €5,000.

However, his spokeswoman did not respond when asked for a detailed breakdown.

The venue is in-keeping with his theme of using the Áras to improve links with the Irish diaspora around the world.

Comparisons

Despite his lower campaign spend, Mr Casey has spent more than his rivals on his launch.

This compares to a €1,000 cost for Mr Higgins's launch in his campaign HQ (to cover the cost of sound equipment). Mr Casey's fellow 'Dragon' Gavin Duffy's launch - which also took place in his campaign HQ offices - cost just €840.

Senator Joan Freeman, who launched her campaign in the City Assembly House in Dublin's city centre, budgeted around €1,200 for the event.

Sinn Féin's candidate Liadh Ní Riada is the only candidate who did not respond to queries on costs of the campaign to date and the money her campaign has raised.

