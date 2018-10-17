Presidential candidate Peter Casey to visit Traveller accommodation after 'racist' remarks controversy

Presidential candidate Peter Casey is set to visit the unoccupied houses at the centre of a dispute with the Traveller community in Tipperary.

Presidential candidate Peter Casey is set to visit the unoccupied houses at the centre of a dispute with the Traveller community in Tipperary.

Mr Casey, who is facing calls to withdraw from the Áras race, appears set to defend his view that Travellers do not deserve special recognition in Ireland.

He landed himself in hot water after telling Independent.ie that Travellers are “basically people camping in someone else’s land”.

He added: “They are not paying their fair share of taxes in society.”

The remarks have led to widespread condemnation from government figures, interest groups and his election rivals.

Among those calling for the businessman to take his name off the ballot paper are David Joyce, a member of the Travelling community and the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission.

He told the Irish Independent: "He should withdraw from the campaign. He's shown he's not fit to represent all the people of Ireland. This man is a racist. He is scapegoating my community."

However, rather than drop out it appears Mr Casey is set to double down on his remarks.

It has emerged he has planned a visit to Cabra Bridge in Thurles to see the €1.7m development which is at the centre of a row between the local authority and a number of Traveller families.

The Travellers, who are based at an authorised site nearby, do not want to move into the houses until accommodation is made for their horses.

Mr Casey has said: "I'm sorry, there's something seriously wrong with society when we're at that stage.”

Online Editors