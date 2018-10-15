Presidential candidate Peter Casey downsizes from €1.7m mansion to Donegal house with sea view

Presidential candidate Peter Casey downsized from a lavish $2m (€1.73m) mansion to a more modest €250,000 property in Donegal.

The former 'Dragons' Den' star said the decision was taken to sell the family's house in the United States as they no longer needed an 11,000sqft home with four of his children away at college.

Mr Casey, who founded US-based recruitment firm Claddagh Resources, has said in interviews that the only house he now owns is in Donegal and he spends most of his time there. He bought the two-storey house, which has stunning sea views, in 2014 for €250,000 and spent another €100,000 renovating it.

The Casey family previously lived in the mansion in the leafy Fulton County area of Atlanta, Georgia, for around 20 years before selling in 2016.

Photographs on US real estate websites show its luxurious interiors and manicured gardens, complete with an Irish tricolour on the lawn.

The house has six large en-suite bedrooms as well as a cinema-style entertainment room and wine cellar.

Outside is a swimming pool, a putting green for golf practice, and a barbecue area.

Online listings show that at one point the asking price for the house was $2.29m but the sum achieved is put at $2.05m.

Mr Casey's spokesperson confirmed this was the sale price. Asked if he had been disappointed that it didn't achieve the asking price, the spokesperson said: "Having purchased the property for $1.4m, it was disappointing to only make $600,000 profit on it."

Mr Casey is quoted as saying: "Not one of my better investments."

The statement said that the Irish flag was installed to honour Good Friday Agreement peacemaker John Hume, who Mr Casey invited to Atlanta for an event that "various notable Irish Americans attended".

Downsized: Presidential candidate Peter Casey now lives in this more modest home in Co Donegal. Photo: North West Newspix

