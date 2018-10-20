President Higgins still on course to win second presidential term - poll

President Michael D Higgins is still on course to win a second term in office, according to latest opinion poll.

Mr Higgins holds a massive 69pc of the vote and is significantly ahead of his nearest rival, Sean Gallagher, who is on 11pc.

Controversial businessman Peter Casey is floundering on 2pc after a week of controversy over his comments about members of the traveling community.

However, the opinion poll was completed last Tuesday – the same day Mr Casey’s comment on Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast were published.

This means the poll does not gauge the public’s reaction to the entire week of controversy surrounding Mr Casey.

During the podcast, Mr Casey said travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are "basically people camping in someone else's land".

The businessman also launched an attack on the community, saying: "They are not paying their fair share of taxes in society."

Since his comments, he has said he is considering pulling out of the race.

Meanwhile, Sinn Fein presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada is on 7pc, Pieta House founder Joan Freeman is on 6pc and Dragons’ Den panelist Gavan Duffy is on 4pc.

