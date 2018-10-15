President Higgins' campaign director responds to letter from Seán Gallagher on tonight's TV debate

President Michael D Higgins ' campaign director has responded to a letter from Seán Gallagher urging the incumbent to take part in tonight’s TV debate.

Claire Power, who is acting as Campaign Director, said that she was "surprised to receive your missive last night before the airing of one particular debate".

"President Michael D Higgins will fulfil the debate engagements that he announced publicly on October 2," she wrote.

Ms Power also asked that all campaign correspondence be delivered to the president’s campaign office and not the Áras for "obvious reasons".

Last night Mr Gallagher – who has said he will not partake in TV debates unless all candidates are participating – penned a letter to the president asking him to reconsider his decision.

He said:

Last night I wrote to President Higgins urging him to reconsider his decision not to participate in all debates. #Transparency #Inclusivity pic.twitter.com/dXeNdkiTi9 — Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) October 15, 2018

"In light of your unwillingness to participate in all debates and given their importance to our democratic process, I write to ask you to reconsider your decision and how it reflects on the Office of President."

Mr Gallagher said that he had previously defended Mr Higgins missing the News at One radio debate due to the commitments of the office but said that there are no public engagements listed in the president’s public diary for today.

FIGHTING TALK: Candidates Peter Casey, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Sean Gallagher, Michael D Higgins and Liadh Ni Riada in RTE. Photo: Tony Gavin

He went onto claim that the decision by Mr Higgins not to take part in the first televised debate of the campaign is "insulting to the people of Ireland and shows contempt for the integrity of our electoral process".

All of the candidates have been invited to take part in a debate on the Claire Byrne Show tonight by RTÉ.

However, it is expected that only Gavin Duffy, Liadh Ní Riada, Joan Freeman and Peter Casey will attend.

Online Editors