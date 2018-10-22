Peter Casey takes aim at Michael D Higgins' dogs in 'bizarre' campaign video

Presidential candidate Peter Casey has released a bizarre video taking aim once again at the President’s dogs.

Bród and Sioda, the Higgins family’s Bernese Mountain Dogs, have become a talking point during the presidency, welcoming guests to the Áras and attending official events.

However, Mr Casey has decided to make the dogs central to his claims about Mr Higgins’ spending.

The former Dragon’s Den investor has repeatedly claimed - but has not provided evidence - that Mr Higgins’ charges the €10,000 dog grooming bill to the Irish taxpayer.

The President has repeatedly rejected this and said the costs associated with the dogs are paid from his personal pocket.

Now in a new video uploaded to his social media account Mr Casey has again raised the issue of the first dogs.

Following a picture of the incumbent the video contains a narrator with an American accident who comments:

“Being President of Ireland you’d think Michael D would have an Irish Wolfhound, an Irish Setter, an Irish Water Spaniel or a Kerry Beagle.”

The video then goes on to refer to the claim that the taxpayer is paying for the grooming before claiming “so it’s not only the dogs getting fleeced right?”.

Previously, Mr Higgins accused his election rival of running “black advertisements” that are “imported from the United States” in the campaign.

The Duchess of Sussex with President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina and their dogs Brod and Sioda at Aras an Uachtarain (Julien Behal/PA)

That referred to another ad Mr Casey has posted on social media.

It features a shrinking photograph of Mr Higgins and claims his public appearances have decreased by more than 43pc over the last seven years.

It adds: “If that rate continues for another seven-year term Ireland will find itself in a very uncomfortable position regardless of how much yoga we do,” a reference to Mr Higgins revealing that he has a yoga teacher.

Mr Higgins was asked by RTÉ Radio’s Seán O’Rourke if claims that the number of his engagements dropped from 535 in his first year to 320 are accurate.

Mr Higgins replied: “No – he [Mr Casey] is also running one of those black advertisements that is imported from the United States on those false figures.”

