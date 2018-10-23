PRESIDENT Michael D Higgins “couldn’t lie straight in bed”, it has been alleged during a feisty start to the final presidential debate.

'Michael D Higgins needs to start telling the truth' - final TV debate with all presidential candidates gets off to feisty start

The six candidates in the race for the presidency arrived at RTÉ studios within minutes of each other ahead of the Prime Time debate.

Mr Higgins was rounded on by four of the other five candidates as they sought an explanation for why he took the Government’s Learjet for a visit to Belfast.

Over recent days the President claimed that he flew rather than travelling by road after due to security and logistics reasons after consultation with the PSNI.

He has now said he was following the advice of his office.

“My office draws on different sources,” Mr Higgins said.

During bruising exchanges, Peter Casey accused the President of lying.

Mr Casey said the President needs “to start telling the truth”.

Presidential election candidates Michael D. Higgins and Sean Gallagher at the RTÉ Prime Time Presidential Debate JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY. NO FEE.

“He was economic with the truth when he said he would only stand for one election,” he said.

Despite being told not to refer to Mr Higgins as a liar, the challenger said: “He couldn’t lie straight in bed.”

Sean Gallagher, who is second in the opinion polls, said Mr Higgins had developed “a pattern of hiding behind security reasons” to explain his travel.

He said that at a time when “so many people in this country are struggling” it sent out the wrong message for the leader of the country to taking a jet less than 100 miles up the road.

“I think you know in your heart that was not a good move,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s Liadh Ní Riada said it was “disappointing” that the President didn’t have the foresight to publish his expenses for the past seven years.

Mr Higgins said he is “not comfortable with any extravagance” and question whether “the jet have been better on the ground not being used.”

The debate on RTÉ’s Prime Time is the second and final time that all six candidates will face off against each other.

Host David McCullough has been tasked with moderating the debate.

Tomorrow on Virgin Media One all candidates bar Mr Higgins will take part in the last televised debate.

