THE final televised debate of the presidential campaign saw the five challengers to sitting president Michael D Higgins fend off the key questions that have faced them throughout the campaign.

Michael D Higgins branded 'pompous poet' as his challengers accused of 'most inept campaign of all time' during TV debate

A lively debate hosted by Ivan Yates and Matt Cooper saw presidential hopefuls Joan Freeman, Peter Casey, Sean Gallagher, Liadh Ní Riada and Gavin Duffy make their final pitches to the public before polling opens on Friday morning at 7am.

Questions to each candidate reflected the persistent issues that have emerged for each.

In the case of Senator Joan Freeman, founder of Pieta House, it was a question of whether she is a one-trick pony - which she admitted she was, moving to point out “what a trick” it was.

Sinn Féin MEP was quizzed on her unvouched expenses as an MEP, which she has not published details on to date despite leading the charge against Mr Higgins over detail on spending in the Áras.

Meanwhile, businessman Peter Casey was forced to defend his controversial interventions throughout the campaign on the Travelling Community and on social welfare recipients.

He roundly rejected a charge from host Ivan Yates on whether he had dragged the campaign “into the gutter” with “dog whistle politics”.

“Absolutely not. I think what I’ve done is... people have said I've been divisive I simply pointed out divides that were already there. I didn’t create any divides.”

Mr Casey was left momentarily speechless when he was asked how much a person on jobseekers gets weekly.

After a moment’s thought he admitted he did not know.

Mr Casey penned an opinion piece in the Sunday Independent where he suggested that Ireland is becoming a welfare state.

“Where is the incentive work in this country? We have become a nation of people who expect, no demand that the state looks after them. Pay all of their bills, provide them with homes provide all sorts of social benefits,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Seán Gallagher again found himself explaining that he took a decision not to appear in the media while a case against RTE was ongoing following the Frontline debate during the 2011 campaign.

Gavin Duffy lead the charge in disputing an assertion from host Mr Yates that the challengers were wasting the time of the voting public.

The Virgin Media One host launched a stinging attack on both the incumbent president and the five challengers.

Michael D Higgins opted to sit it out.

He attributed his decision to take part on one debate on RTÉ and one on Virgin Media One, citing the need to balance the duties of the office and his campaign.

Just minutes into the debate Mr Yates accused the challengers of running “inept” campaigns.

Mr Yates claimed the incumbent is a “pompous poet” who gives lectures on ethics but does not publish full details of Áras spending.

He said the challengers has “run the most inept campaign of all time” and said they did not understand the “knock down drag out” nature of politics.

Questions about how a €317,000 unaudited allowance for the Office of the President have persisted throughout the campaign. The money is used to fund events in the Áras and other expenses not covered elsewhere in the budget. Mr Higgins has said if re-elected he will seek an annual report detailing the activities of the presidency and details of expenditure. However, he said to do so ahead of the election would politicise the issue.

