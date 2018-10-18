'Lowest common denominator politics' - Simon Coveney criticises Peter Casey's comments on Travelling Community

Speaking on Independent.ie’s Floating Voter podcast Mr Casey claimed Travellers should not have a special status, despite the fact that the State has formally recognised the Travelling Community as a distinct ethnic minority.

His remarks drew widespread condemnation and lead to calls for him to withdraw from the race.

However, he has doubled down on his position and refused to withdraw his remarks.

Solidarity People Before Profit TD Mick Barry raised the matter in the Dáil during Leader’s Questions and described the comments by Mr Casey as coming from a “desperate Dragon”.

Mr Coveney said: “I’m not sure if it’s helpful for me to give more oxygen to this issue in this House or not to be honest but what I’ll say is I think one of the things that we should and could be quite proud of in the context of elections in Ireland and in politics generally is that candidates - most of the time anyway - don’t resort to lowest common denominator politics trying to build profile around feeding a prejudice that undoubtedly is there, but shouldn’t be stoked up.”

Mr Coveney defended the Government’s record in relation to Traveller inclusion.

He said people seeking to hold public office should show leadership and generosity.

“This is a vulnerable ethnic community in Ireland and those of us who have the responsibility of office or those of us who want the responsibility of office should, in my view, show leadership, show generosity in terms of trying to improve and change the narrative that often Travellers are subject to,” he said.

Online Editors