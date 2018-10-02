The campaign to elect the next president of Ireland has begun, with posters of candidates beginning to appear across the country.

Large majority of voters say posters and leaflets don't influence their decision

President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Sinn Fein’s Liadh Ni Riada and Dragons' Den stars Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey are all vying to become the next President of Ireland.

We asked our readers if election posters and leaflets had an impact on how they choose to vote.

Some 88pc of the 3,582 voters said neither had an influence, while a further 7pc of participants said that election leaflets that come through the door had an influence on how they vote.

Another 4pc said that both election posters and leaflets combined were influential, while only 1pc of participants said election posters solely had an influence on their vote.

Posters for this year's election, which takes place on October 26, have started to appear across Ireland this week.

The posters must be removed within seven days of voting day under section 19 of the Litter Pollution Act 1997 and the Electoral (Amendment) (No. 2) Act 2009.

Online Editors