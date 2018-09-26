Presidential candidate Peter Casey claimed a security breach at Áras an Uachtaráin was "a little bit of a coincidence" ahead of polling day.

Presidential candidate Peter Casey claimed a security breach at Áras an Uachtaráin was "a little bit of a coincidence" ahead of polling day.

'It wouldn't surprise me if it was PR stunt' - Casey's claim on intruder at the Áras

Separate investigations are under way into a security breach in the presidential residence on Friday, September 14, when a woman in her 50s drove through the front gate and confronted Mr Higgins.

Speaking as he lodged his nomination papers in the Customs House, former 'Dragons' Den' investor Mr Casey bizarrely suggested that the timing of the breach was a "little bit of a coincidence".

"Ah, you know, I think you go seven years without an intruder and then suddenly the week before the election kicks off you get an intruder, you know?

"The coincidence of the timing is difficult to explain, I find the timing rather amusing, only weeks away from the election," Mr Casey said.

"It wouldn't surprise me if it was a PR stunt, I believe the woman was not arrested and was allowed to leave without being questioned."

Peter Casey. Photo: Mark Condren

A spokesman for Mr Higgins said the Áras does not comment on security matters.

Senator Joan Freeman and 2011 runner-up Seán Gallagher also lodged their nomination papers yesterday. Mr Gallagher, who was joined by his wife Trish and their two children, said that he will not be taking part in RTÉ's 'News at One' debate tomorrow.

Mr Higgins will not be taking part as he is not available.

The radio debate will be the first of the campaign, but Mr Gallagher hit out at RTÉ for scheduling it at a time when Mr Higgins had prior engagements. According to his public diary Mr Higgins is due to meet with the Earl of Wessex Prince Edward at 2.30pm.

"There's also been much talk in recent days about the schedule of debates so let me say this, this is not about Seán Gallagher and it's not about Michael D Higgins," he said.

"It is about three things. It's about respect for the Office of the President, it's about respect for the incumbent of that office and, importantly, it is about respect for the electorate.

"This situation could easily have been avoided had RTÉ contacted the Office of the President to find out if indeed the President was available on these scheduled dates."

RTÉ said the invitation to participate remains open and it will "do whatever it can to facilitate all candidates".

"RTÉ has been in contact with all candidate campaign teams since early September. We are aware that in the President's diary published in the past week, engagements are listed for 11am and 2.30pm on Thursday," it said.

Irish Independent