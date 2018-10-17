President Michael D Higgins said he believes the next president needs to keep "building on the foundations" he has laid over the past seven years, and encouraged the public to make their vote count on October 26.

'I'm looking forward to serving for the next seven years' - President Higgins on bid for re-election

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland Mr Higgins said that he was looking forward to serving as the President of Ireland for another seven years.

"My big message is let the people come out in their vast numbers so that there is no doubt whatsoever what voice they want speaking for Ireland."

President Higgins also thanked the youth of Ireland for "shaping" what his campaign for re-election has become.

"They’ve been overwhelmingly creative and they’re not just coming into my campaign, they’re shaping and designing my campaign, doing new things I wouldn’t have dreamed of myself," he said.

Mr Higgins said he was "very happy" with his campaign, which places an emphasise on equality, strong communities, sharing history and the voice of Ireland.

He also mentioned the voice of the Travelling community, following comments made by presidential candidate Peter Casey on Independent.ie's Floating Voter podcast.

"I’m very happy with the campaign I have, there are people canvassing for me, and I have thousands of people of all ages really very interested in the four pillars that I have put out.

"If you ask me about Travellers' rights, it is one of the four pillars of my campaign - equal and together. The other is about strong sustainable communities."

President Higgins has described the views expressed by Mr Casey, where he claimed Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority because they are "basically people camping in someone else's land", as “appalling”.

While he said it wasn’t for him to call on a rival to drop out of the race, it was “a very important step to recognise Traveller’s ethnicity”.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Travellers are a minority who experience discrimination, have trouble accessing education and have a lifespan that is ten years less than average.

