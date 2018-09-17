Kevin Sharkey has withdrawn himself from the 2018 presidential race.

'I'm leaving the circus' - Kevin Sharkey pulls out of 2018 race for the Áras

The artist released a statement on his official Twitter page this morning, writing that he will now focus on a new Áras-themed art collection and a new single on iTunes.

He also endorsed fellow Áras hopeful Gemma O'Doherty.

In his statement, Mr Sharkey wrote; "Kevin Sharkey is out."

He said; "I am leaving the circus, Farce, that has become the presidential Race to focus on my new collection of paintings, 'The Presidential Collection 2018'. My new exhibition opens 6pm Friday, 21st September 2018 (Culture Night) at the Basement Gallery.

"Paintings include 'The Power of Corruption', 'Crooked Councilors' and 'Bribes are Us' [sic]."

Official Press Release

Kevin Sharkey is Out of The presidential Race/Farce 2018 pic.twitter.com/7I6zFKJAX2 — Kevin Sharkey for President (@votesharkey2018) September 16, 2018

Mr Sharkey said he is also "looking forward" to the release of his first single which will be available on iTunes from October 1.

He said he is withdrawing from the race "due to the corruption of the local councils all over Ireland."

He said he would like to thank the several councils and councillors who promised him his votes, and endorsed Áras hopeful Gemma O'Doherty.

"She is a woman of huge integrity and is currently bravely shining a light on the rampant corruption that is destroying our beautiful country and democracy," he wrote.

