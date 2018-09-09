'I worked as a €250-an-hour escort, but never had sex for money' - presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey

Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey has revealed that he worked as a paid escort in the past, but "never had sex for money."

Presidential hopeful Kevin Sharkey has revealed that he worked as a paid escort in the past, but "never had sex for money."

Speaking to The Sunday Mirror, the artist and political activist said that he has decided to set the record about his past straight, stating that he is "not ashamed of anything."

The former TV presenter disclosed that during his time in Ibiza, he encountered some tough tides. It was then that he worked as a male escort, earning €250 an hour.

"For six weeks in Spain I worked as an escort but I didn’t get paid for sex," he said. "I went out for dinner with people and that sort of thing."

Presidential hopefuls Kevin Sharkey and Senator Joan Freeman pictured at Wicklow County Council on Monday.

Mr Sharkey, who previously said that he wants to be Ireland’s first black President, emphasised that even though times were hard, "there was no paid sex."

Describing his struggles during the time he was an escort, he said: "It was at the time when the crash happened.

Kevin Sharkey Pic:Mark Condren

"I gave an interview afterwards and was a bit over enthusiastic. I tried to make it more juicy, but the reality is that there was no paid sex."

The Presidential hopeful has said he doesn't see why his past should affect his chances of running for the Aras.

Mr Sharkey is currently vying to join the Presidential race and believes that the "gates of hell will open" when the Presidential nominations come through.

Mr Sharkey is currently looking to join the Áras race and is visiting councils in a bid to secure a nomination.

Mr Sharkey recently told Roscommon County Council that he believes the death penalty to be an appropriate permission for those who harm the elderly people.

"I personally believe that the death penalty would be appropriate for anybody who harms an old person in their home," he said.

Online Editors