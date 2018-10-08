In a strange way, Joan Freeman stands out in this presidential race simply because she doesn't stand out at all.

In a strange way, Joan Freeman stands out in this presidential race simply because she doesn't stand out at all.

'I will stand out in debates and show Michael D's time has passed'

The mother of four appears so meek that at times it's hard to hear her over the lunchtime din occupying a Dublin city centre hotel bar.

But she insists that when the heat rises in the final fortnight of the campaign, she'll have no problem asserting herself against three 'Dragons', a Sinn Féin MEP and the poet.

"Ask my husband," she laughs. "I am soft spoken. I've nobody to argue with at the moment."

Compared with her rivals, Ms Freeman's pitch is straightforward. "I think what the country needs right now is to focus on itself. On the people. Focus on the mental health and well-being," she says.

The problem, as she sees it, is that "nobody" in politics gets it. Not Leo Varadkar, not Micheál Martin, not Mary Lou McDonald. Not even Michael D Higgins.

"I think what he did for seven years was great but it's a different Ireland. I don't know if he [Higgins] has the skills for the next seven years because we are looking at a different people here," she says.

For a start she wants the presidency to be less about garden parties and more about being in the community.

"We are living in a bubble in Dublin. The Government is in a bubble. Our counties are suffering," she says.

"We're supposed to be above politics and represent the people. Go out and visit the people. That to me is what this is all about."

She previously surprised herself by accusing Enda Kenny of having "some neck" for taking part in the 'Darkness Into Light' walk for suicide prevention, but says frustration over the lack of political will to tackle the issue gets to her.

Ms Freeman's platform sounds "worthy but dull" alongside her rivals' promises of laying the ground for a united Ireland or bringing home the diaspora - but she argues it's genuine.

She has been involved in mental health campaigning since the age of 17 and set up Pieta House in 2006. It has since gone on to help more than 30,000 people with suicidal ideation, who engage in self-harm or have other mental struggles.

The 'Darkness Into Light' walk attracted 200,000 people this year at 160 venues, including Toronto and Sydney.

Ms Freeman's motivation to establish the service came from the death of a sibling which she refuses to discuss.

Instead she says there is depression in "every single family" and diverts to a story about how her father got to his 70s before it hit him.

He was a postmaster in Harcourt Street when the office was robbed five weeks in a row. On the final occasion the burglars knocked him to the floor, tied him up, cut his wrists and stood on his head. He retired afterwards and "became depressed", but pulled through.

"Most people who die by suicide are reacting to a life event or a series of life events. All of us at some stage are going to suffer something. We need to be aware of that and that you can get through it," she says.

So the CV looks good in terms of experience and public service, but who is Senator Joan Freeman?

"I don't know what the hell to say to that," she responds. It's 20 minutes later when she suddenly revisits the question of her own volition.

"I'm going to say something nice about myself. I can be trusted with people's stories. If they ask me to do something, I will do it.

"You've asked me who I am. I'm passionate. I'm trustworthy. I'm resilient. And I've grit about me. I might seem always lovely and nice but I've determination and grit."

She insists people will get to know "the real me" once the televised debates take place.

"If you compare 15 years ago, I had to stand out, I had to fight tooth and nail to make Pieta House happen," she says.

"We don't know what will happen in those debates. God knows, anything could happen. We've seen it before. I really am up for a fight."

Like all the candidates, controversy has found her. Most of her appearances in newspapers have focused on the source of a €120,000 loan that is helping to fund her bid for Áras an Uachtaráin.

"I don't know how to get beyond that to be honest," she says of businessman Des Walsh and his links to controversial company Herbalife.

And then there is the question over her pro-life views. Her sister, former TV presenter Theresa Lowe, was active in the anti-repeal movement while her niece Maria Stein was its star. They won't be making any appearances on the campaign trial though.

"It was lovely having Theresa at the launch last week but that's as far [as it goes]," Ms Freeman says.

She's "not annoyed" by the questions over her beliefs but says being Catholic shouldn't lead voters to "automatically" assume anything.

"People need to realise that I've two daughters who absolutely were strong advocates for the Yes vote. I also voted Yes in the same-sex," she argues, adding many families were split on the issues.

"There was diversity but acceptance."

Irish Independent