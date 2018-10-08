Presidential candidate Gavin Duffy has admitted he should not have been driving the day he was involved in a collision which seriously injured a young female motorcyclist.

'I shouldn't have been driving the day I crashed into motorcyclist': presidential candidate Gavin Duffy

Mr Duffy - who was 18 at the time of the accident - crashed into the motorbike, resulting in the woman suffering serious injuries.

The collision took place on August 21, 1978 with Mr Duffy convicted of careless driving a number of years later.

He described the accident as "a moment in my life that lives vividly and painfully in my memory".

Mr Duffy also said that he had missed his lift to work that day and drove his brother's car to work without his permission.

The accident took place near Dunleer, Co Louth, with Mr Duffy saying that they nearly didn't collide. "Another couple of inches and there would have been no impact," he said in a statement.

"However, the motorcyclist's leg came in contact with my car bumper causing the motorcyclist severe injury.

"In the subsequent court case, I was convicted of careless driving.

"The evidence before the court outlined how I was driving within the speed limit.

"However, I was also prosecuted for driving without insurance.

"I had missed my lift to work and, without permission, had taken my brother's car," he added.

According to the 'Irish Mail on Sunday', Mr Duffy was prosecuted using his birth name of William [Liam] Duffy. He subsequently changed his first name to Gavin during his broadcasting career in the 1980s.

"I should not have been driving that morning and have accepted the blame for what transpired.

"Because of my remorse over what occurred, I made a settlement, when in my early 20s, with the Motor Insurance Bureau (MIBI).

"I toiled around the clock, working on radio by day and as a club DJ at night, to raise the sum, after tax, of £35,000 punts to make a final settlement with the MIBI," he added.

Online Editors