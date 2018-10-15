'I hadn't time to improve my Irish over past seven years' - Seán Gallagher

Seán Gallagher has said that he didn't improve his Irish to a point where he could describe himself as fluent over the past seven years because he was "time poor".

But he said he plans to do so if elected - despite the hectic schedule of the president.

The 'Dragons' Den' businessman and father of two said that he has had a lot on his plate since he ran in the presidential election.

"I think it's important but it's like everything else, we're all time poor and the last seven years have been about establishing business, about helping others, having two children, one of whom is two and doesn't sleep well yet or hasn't mastered the art of sleeping throughout the night yet," he said. "All of that creates its own pressure - like everybody else."

Now that Mr Gallagher (56) is back in contention for the presidency, he has committed to running a 'learn with the president' initiative to promote the language and improve his own skills.

"I'm like a lot of people in Ireland, I got an honour in honours in my Leaving Cert in school and I haven't had an opportunity to use it," he said.

"Much of the Irish is latent in me so when I'm hearing conversations I can pick up much of it but probably wouldn't have the confidence to engage with somebody who is fluent."

When asked to respond to comments that his style of answering questions is similar to former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern, Mr Gallagher replied: "I have no idea what that means. I never compare myself.

"There's an old prayer up in my bedroom called the 'Desiderata' that says 'do not compare yourself with others, for always there will be greater and lesser persons than yourself'."

The businessman, who now lives in Co Wicklow, also responded to suggestions that he has a penchant for relying on business-speak which does not land with voters and it comes off as 'politicking', Mr Gallagher said that it was "the opposite". "I'm just saying I'm not a politician so I don't compare myself with others and I believe I answer all the questions," he said.

"And if I'm talking in a way which is motivational or inspiring or drawing on my life experience, if I'm speaking in communities, it's about bringing everybody with me."

Mr Gallagher has made a declaration to Standards in Public Office (Sipo) which listed the directorships of four different companies as his main occupation. He was not required to submit such a declaration since he is not a public office holder, but Mr Gallagher said he wanted to show he is transparent.

However, Mr Gallagher said he will not publish details of the salary he has earned over the past seven years. "The most important thing of all is to ensure transparency in terms of Sipo requirements and they're clearly laid out for a reason. And while that isn't even required legally, I've made those declarations in the interest of transparency."

Asked to clarify if he would reveal his salary over the past seven years, he said: "Sure that's hardly relevant, now is it? I think the important thing is all of my tax affairs are fully compliant," he said.

All six candidates have been invited to attend the first televised debate on RTÉ's 'Claire Byrne Live' tonight. Just four of the candidates, Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada, Senator Joan Freeman and businessmen Peter Casey and Gavin Duffy, are expected to attend.

President Michael D Higgins has State duties and Mr Gallagher has said he won't take part unless all candidates are present. RTÉ's invitation to all candidates remains open right up until the broadcast.

