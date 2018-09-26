'I find questions about my daughters' health records rather sinister' - Liadh Ní Riada forced to clarify her support for HPV vaccine

Sinn Féin’s presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada has declined to say if her daughters have had the HPV vaccine.

She was speaking to RTÉ Drivetime programme, who are carrying interviews with each of the six presidential candidates today.

Ms Ní Riada has been forced to clarify her support for the vaccine after comments she made on radio in 2016 where she said she had written to her daughter’s school and retracted consent for the vaccine.

Ms Ní Riada has since said she is supportive of the vaccine and said her concerns related to a lack of information from the HSE.

Pressed on whether or not her daughters have since had the vaccine Ms Ní Riada declined to say, citing the privacy of her children who she said have asked her not to discuss it further. She said questions from journalists on the issue were "rather sinister".

“I’m hoping that reporters wouldn’t be that intrusive looking for my daughters' private medical records. It should suffice to say that I am completely in favour of it and will continue to campaign for [the] HPV vaccine,” she said.

“I find it rather sinister that journalists are obsessed with my children’s private health records,” she said.

The Sinn Féin MEP said that there is no mention of the party on her posters as the role of the presidency is above party politics. She said everybody knows that she is part of Sinn Féin.

The Cork native said she believed that Ireland has changed radically since the last presidential election. She committed to addressing the Oireachtas if necessary to remind legislators of their duty of care to all citizens.

Ms Ní Riada also said she would meet with the grandmaster of the Orange Order.

Meanwhile, President Michael D Higgins has dismissed claims from an election opponent that the timing of a security breach at the Áras was “a little bit of a coincidence” as “irresponsible”.

Separate investigations are underway into a security breach in the presidential residence on Friday September 14, when a woman in her 50s drove through the front gate and confronted Mr Higgins in his office.

Speaking as he lodged his nomination papers in the Customs House former Dragon’s Den investor Peter Casey bizarrely suggested that the timing of the breach was a “little bit of a coincidence”.

Today Mr Higgins said he did not understand what was meant by Mr Casey’s comments and said it was “irresponsible”.

“I rarely comment but quite frankly it’s irresponsible to be thinking that I as president would be operating some kind of.... I don’t want to use the language that the person to whom it is attributed used," he said.

Mr Higgins said he was “very happy” to speak to the woman but refused to say what was discussed out of respect for her.

On the same programme Seán Gallagher, who lost out in 2011 to Mr Higgins, was questioned on his record in public life over the last seven years and asked why he did not run for elected office at local, national or European level.

He rejected the notion that he has been an outside in the intervening period.

The businessman said he has been involved in many substantial issues but not always in the public eye.

He said he did not want to engage in public debate on some issues lest that be perceived as speaking against the office of the president.

Mr Gallagher also claimed that in the aftermath of the presidential election he wrote to then-Taoiseach Enda Kenny and then minister for enterprise Richard Bruton offering his “energies” to the government to work with them to address the challenges being faced by the country but did not receive a reply.

Meanwhile, his former Dragon Den’s co-star, Gavin Duffy, said his idea for a youth corp which would allow young people to work in developing countries has not been costed.

He said he will offer a different type of presidency and suggested that presidential elections are focused on the personality of the candidates.

“At the end of the day it comes down to ‘do you like the personality of the president?’,” he said.

The third Dragon in the race Peter Casey withdrew his remarks that the timing of a security breach in the Áras. He said the comment was tongue in cheek and not worthy of mention for another day in the news.

Mr Casey spoke about his plans to “join the dots” between the Irish abroad and Irish people at home.

Questioned on a controversial and now deleted tweet in which he expressed support for Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's controversial drugs clampdown.

Mr Duterte has been criticised by human rights organisations amid allegations of extra-judicial killings and more than 7,000 deaths in his "war on drugs" in the first six months of his presidency.

Mr Casey said “we all make mistakes” when questioned about the tweet and said that he had not researched Duterte’s record but had just read that he was cracking down on drugs.

“That’s just atrocious. Obviously it was a tweet that I shouldn’t have made, I should have done my research. I just read that he’s cracking down on drugs and I thought that was a good thing to do because I’m very anti-drugs - because drugs are the curse of our society - but you certainly shouldn’t be going butchering 7,000 people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Joan Freeman - an Independent Senator and Pieta House founder - said that she was “shocked” at the disclosure of an unaudited allowance if €317,000 to the office of the president

“I really think that no office in the land should be allowed not to be transparent,” she said.

However, Ms Freeman also questioned the timing of the scrutiny of the allowance when it was not been questioned over the past seven years.

Online Editors