PRESIDENTIAL hopeful Peter Casey said he "didn't think through" a video he shared in which he appears to drive a golf ball into the sea while making reference to his election as president.

'I didn't think it through' - presidential hopeful Peter Casey responds to criticism on 'golf drive' tweet

Mr Casey, who entered the presidential election race last month, got his campaign off to a below-par start after his tweet was met widely with criticism.

Mr Casey appeared to drive a golf ball directly into the sea, ignoring the ongoing concern about the pollution of our oceans.

In his tweet, Mr Casey seemed to suggest that that if he is elected he will not require the service of an official driver saying, "This is the only driver I’ll be bringing to the Áras when I get elected", before striking the ball.

Many users were quick to point out that it can take a non-biodegradable golf ball up to 1,000 years to decompose. Eric Dempsey, an author and nature advocate, told Mr Casey he was "deliberately polluting our seas".

Speaking to RTE Radio One's Today with Sean O'Rourke this morning, Peter Casey said he would do it differently if he was to do it again.

"Like many of my golf drives, that's one I'd like to take a mulligan on," Mr Casey said.

"I didn't think that through. One of the journalists mentioned about the presidential expenses, how a driver accompanied the president on trips overseas.

"Whether that's the case or not, I'm not sure.

"Certainly thinking it over again, I would drive it down the beach instead."

Mr Casey described a tweet he wrote afterwards saying he had gone into the sea and retrieved the ball as "common cheek".

"I did go down and retrieve a ball from the beach but I don't think it was the one," he added.

Can you clarify if the plastic that you are deliberately polluting our seas with are biodegradable Peter? With a ‘drive’ to promote the pollution of our coastal waters, this video shows a lack of care for our environment. — Birds Ireland (@EricTheBirdman) September 29, 2018

Good man. Drive another bit of plastic/elastic into the ocean why don’t you!!! #eejit @Ballynamona — Seán Sherlock TD (@seansherlocktd) September 29, 2018

“It takes between 100 to 1,000 years for a golf ball to decompose naturally”(CNN) So, Casey, WHY pollute? @CaseyPeterJ #aras18 #damndragons — Clare MacCarthy (@ClareMacCarthy) September 28, 2018

Mr Casey also said he does not plan on spending a lot of money on a social media campaign. He said he expects to spend between €80,000 and €100,000 of his own funds on the campaign.

Online Editors