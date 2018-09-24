'I am asking people to place their confidence in me' - Michael D. Higgins submits his nomination papers for Presidential election

The papers were handed into the Customs House by Art O'Leary, the secretary general to the President this afternoon.

He was accompanied by barrister Conor Power SC, who is Mr Higgins' election agent.

Mr Higgins will formally launch his campaign in Dublin on Wednesday with an event that will include a press conference.

In a statement this afternoon he said: “Since entering office as President in 2011, I have been honoured to serve Ireland and its people.

"I have dedicated myself to each aspect of the role from the constitutional responsibilities and representation of our nation at home and abroad, to those wider conversations and connections which I have, as President, been able to develop and deepen."

He added: “I have sought to honour the many strands of our history, while also articulating a vision of a real Republic where the rights, equality, creativity and the participation of all are valued, encouraged and celebrated.

“At this important time for our nation I am once again offering to serve, and I am asking the people of Ireland to place their confidence in me."

Mr Higgins faces three businessmen and former Dragons Den stars Seán Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey as well as Independent Senator and Pieta House founder Joan Freeman and Sinn Féin MEP Liadh Ní Riada.

Meanwhile, RTÉ has announced that it has invited all nominated candidates to take part in a radio debate on Thursday.

It had originally planned to have the debate on Wednesday but this clashed with the close in the nominations process.

The debate is to take place on RTÉ Radio's News at One programme, presented by Áine Lawlor.

It reaches 346,000 listeners and RTÉ is billing it as the largest audience platform of any radio debate during the presidential election campaign.

A statement said that in the event that a candidate is not available, the programme will broadcast on-air their reason for not participating.

Online Editors