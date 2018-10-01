WITH just 25 days to go until we go to the polls, the election campaign to become the next president of Ireland is underway.

#HaveYourSay: Do election posters and leaflets influence how you vote?

President Michael D Higgins, Senator Joan Freeman, Liadh Ni Riada and Dragons' Den stars Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey are all hoping to become the next President of Ireland.

As canvassing continues election posters and leaflets will become a regular sight across the country.

We want to know do these canvassing materials influence your vote?

Online Editors