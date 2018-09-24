Presidential campaign hopeful Gemma O'Doherty has been formally endorsed by Laois County Council to contest the upcoming election.

Gemma O'Doherty receives first nomination to contest upcoming Presidential Election from Laois - but misses out in Cork

The county council were the first to nominate the investigative journalist.

However, she was defeated in her bid to seek a nomination from Cork County Council for the presidency campaign.

A proposal for Cork County Council to support Ms O'Doherty's inclusion on the Presidential ballot paper was defeated at 28 votes to 5, with 6 abstentions. Her nomination was largely opposed by Fianna Fail, Fine Gael and Labour members.

Ms O'Doherty did not attend in person by Cllr Diarmuid O'Cadhla and seconded by Cllr Kieran McCarthy.

In Laois, Ms O'Doherty was one of three people who made a presentation to the council last week, including Sarah Louise Mulligan and Sean Gallagher.

Writing on Facebook after her endorsement, Ms O'Doherty said; "I am really grateful to Cllr Ben Brennan for all of the work he has put into this.

"And to Sinn Fein’s Aidan Mullins for his backing.

"Your support on this journey has strengthened my resolve daily. I need it in the next two days more than ever, so please get on the phone/email/Twitter/Facebook and let the politicians know what you want.

"Elections are coming. Local and national. We are in a period of huge transition in Ireland.

"But that change must be a force for good where we create a country where government is accountable to the people and the people alone.

"We will create an Ireland we can be proud of and one that sends a message to the rest of the world: that the Irish are taking a stand against corruption in all of its guises for once and for all."

Ms O’Doherty still requires the support of three more councils to get on the ticket.

The race so far includes Sean Gallagher, Gavin Duffy, Joan Freeman, Peter Casey, Liadh Ni Riada, with President Michael D Higgins widely expected to throw his name into the ring on Wednesday.

