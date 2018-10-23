In a significant u-turn in the final days of his campaign, Seán Gallagher has said he will participate in all remaining debates.

Gallagher does u-turn with days to go, says he will participate in all remaining presidential debates

Previously he ruled out taking part if all candidates were not appearing.

Incumbent Michael D Higgins will not attend the final debate on Wednesday night on Virgin Media One.

In a video on Twitter Mr Gallagher attributed his change of heart to feedback from the electorate.

Following our national canvass weekend we have received thousands of messages of support.

I am very grateful for this support and having listened to all your comments I can confirm that I am taking part in all the remaining debates. #TimeforChange #Aras18 #sean4president pic.twitter.com/54uU2uG0yd — Seán Gallagher (@seangallagher1) October 23, 2018

"This election will be decided in the coming days. I have heard your overwhelming feedback and I will indeed be participating in the remaining debates," he said, adding that questions remain over spending in the Áras.

In his video Mr Gallagher says:

"Questions continue to emerge about extravagant use of taxpayers’ money in the office of the President: the use of the Lear Jet to Belfast, expensive €3,000 a night rooms in Geneva - questions that remain unanswered. That demonstrates more than ever the need for change."

Previously the Irish Independent reported that the president stayed in a luxury hotel where rooms cost up to €3,000 a night.

Mr Higgins has said that he does not make travel arrangements for his trips abroad and pointed out that he has never requested a specific hotel.

The issue of Áras spending and transparency around the use of public funds in the office of the President has emerged as a key issue throughout the presidential election, with challengers to Michael D Higgins questioning the way in which money was spent.

Mr Higgins has said his use of the Government Jet to fly from Dublin to Belfast to deliver a lecture was based on the advice of his office.

Earlier Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended President Michael D Higgins’ use of the Government jet claiming that the added costs for when it’s used for official travel are "actually very small" and was often used as a means of fitting in more functions.

Meanwhile, Labour party politicians who are canvassing for the re-election of their former party member branded questions over spending a "distraction".

Limerick TD Jan O’Sullivan said:

"Michael D has explained the situation with regard to the use of the jet and Michael D went to Northern Ireland on many, many occasions and on this one occasion, as he has said, for security and logistical reasons he used the Government jet. That is the explanation.

"I think this is really about very desperate other candidates who are trying to punch a hole in the success of Michael D’s campaign," she said,

Among the public there is very clear confidence in the incumbent, she said.

When asked why the taxpayer should not be able to see the travel logs for presidential use of the jet, when the travel logs for the Taoiseach and government ministers are available she said: "I presume there are security reasons for that."

Senator Ged Nash said that the message the party are getting back is that people believe that he is best placed to do the job of president.

"People have warmed to his generosity, his ideas, this is a campaign about ideas and unfortunately some of the remarks we’ve seen from some of Michael D’s opponents in recent days really are revealing in terms of the imagination and ideas they have. It’s kind of sad that the campaign has been brought to this level."

Independent.ie has contacted Mr Higgins’ campaign to ask if he has changed his position on attending the debate tomorrow night.

All six candidates will take part in the debate on RTE One tonight at 9.45pm.

Online Editors