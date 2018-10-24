ONWARDS we go, limping towards the finish line with blisters on our heels and scars on our very souls.

Final presidential election debate: An exhausting shambles – but at least there was some real entertainment

This has been a far from edifying election campaign – but we have learned much about ourselves. Some of this has been to our advantage. Some, far from the case.

And so we faced into tonight’s debate with a weary wince – and even more tea than usual – with only the thought of a mercifully swift electoral count on Saturday keeping us going.

What was keeping the candidates going, we wondered? We could scarcely even muster a guess.

Gavin Duffy, Senator Joan Freeman, Peter Casey, Matt Cooper, Ivan Yates, Sinn Fein MEP Liadh Ni Riada and Sean Gallagher

With no Michael D Higgins, this was ‘Hamlet’ without the prince. What we did have, however, was probably two too many personalities in one small studio.

With Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates at the helm at this final encounter on Virgin Media Television, it was always going to be hard to get a word in edgeways.

It was admittedly a bit of an exhausting shambles with everybody tripping over everybody else’s sentences – but at least there was some real entertainment.

Liadh Ní Riada was first to arrive at the studios and did not stop to talk; followed by Gavin Duffy, who said Michael D’s absence wouldn’t stop them from discussing him.

Peter Casey was next, with his wife, Helen.

He stood in front of the cameras with a bullish demeanour.

“It’s been a very interesting week, this week,” he said.

“We’ve seen that I am prepared to speak out when I see things are wrong. In the next five-and-a-half years, I will continue to do so when I see things that are not right,” he said.

Is this the last we will see of Peter Casey, we asked.

He smiled. “That depends on the commander-in-chief,” he gestured towards Helen.

Joan Freeman said she was looking forward to setting out her vision.

As the debate began, Ivan stormed in, blasting all the candidates, saying there was a very real risk none of them would get their expenses back.

“It’s been bland, it’s been boring,” he said.

Joan seized an unlikely window to tell us the touching story of a five-year-old child who had walked in the Pieta House Darkness Into Light event.

They turned next to Casey.

“It’s been a waste of our time,” accused Cooper.

Casey gave an incredulous laugh.

“You don’t think your dog-whistle politics has dragged this campaign into the gutter?” asked Yates.

“Absolutely not,” huffed Casey.

Having criticising the welfare state, Peter Casey huffed and puffed as it emerged that he did not have a breeze what the job seekers allowance was, to the extent that he could not even begin to muster a guess.

Gallagher seemed to know it.

Casey talked later about the ‘eight million dollars’ in the strategic investment fund. He would give ‘free fees to students from this eight million dollars,’ he said.

Yates had misheard. “How would you pick the three students?” he wondered.

“Free, not three,” Casey corrected him.

Gavin admitted that having three of them from the same TV programme was ‘bizarre.’

“All ego maniacs”, Yates dismissed.

“I was first into the race,” said Gavin. “Definitely there should not have been three,” he added, saying it had ‘lowered the tone.’

Liadh Ní Riadha had had enough of all this rampant testosterone. This was becoming ‘a bit of a boy’s club’ where she and Joan had to fight to get heard, she informed them.

We weren’t quite sure of how the conversation had segued but all of a sudden Sean Gallagher was declaring that he ‘likes Peter.’

And, in another lost link, Joan Freeman was confiding in the panel that one of the things that had distressed her about the campaign was that she had been ‘rude to people.’

Asked about the light-hearted moments, she said it had been “Peter telling me I was going to be on the Council of State and that I should be on the Red Cross.”

“Don’t hold your breath, Joan,” drawled Yates.

Anybody wish they had done their campaign differently, he wondered at a later point.

“I would have got a big, big bus,” mused Casey.

But they all gave themselves a big pat on the back for stepping up and running.

“We’re all very brave,” said Freeman.

“In the interests of democracy,” agreed Gallagher.

