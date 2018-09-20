FIANNA Fáil leader Micheál Martin has said a Dáil probe of presidential spending should not go ahead before the upcoming election.

FF leader against holding of probe of presidential spending before election

It comes after members of his party on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) supported the holding of a meeting to examine of expenditure related to the Office of the President going ahead next week.

The State's top civil servant, secretary general to the government Martin Fraser, has already warned that such a meeting could be "unconstitutional".

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships today Mr Martin said he doesn't get involved in the PAC and doesn't tell them what to do.

But he questioned why the committee is only scrutinisng presidential spending now, seven years after Michael D Higgins was elected.

And he said: "Given that we’re now in the middle of an election I think the Public Accounts Committee, in my view, should desist and in the coolness of the aftermath of an election."

The PAC plan for the meeting to take place next Tuesday, a day before the Presidential election campaign officially kicks off.

At a meeting of the committee this morning some TDs like Labour's Alan Kelly raised concern at the probe going ahead amid the ongoing election campaign.

However, PAC chairman, Fianna Fáil TD Seán Fleming, put the issue to a vote saying that the committee doesn't stop its work for an election.

His party colleague Marc MacSharry seconded the motion.

The majority of committee members agreed that the meeting should go ahead.

Mr Fraser had warned the PAC in a letter that a proposed examination of presidential expenses appears to be “unconstitutional”.

And he said it would “undermine the principle of the political impartiality of the civil service” during an election campaign that he says is “fully underway”.

A recent analysis of expenditure connected to the Office of the President during Michael D Higgins’ tenure showed spending of more than €55m spread between Áras an Uachtaráin and other State agencies like the OPW and Department of Foreign Affairs.

Records relating to the presidency exempt from Freedom of Information (FOI) laws.

Mr Higgins previously said he would be “perfectly happy” to sign legislation which would allow greater public scrutiny under the FOI Act.

In the letter to the PAC Mr Fraser said the Office of the President is “unique” and “above politics”. He pointed to the constitution that states that the President is not answerable to the Houses of the Oireachtas. Mr Fraser said it seems “impossible not to breach this” as part of a proposed PAC examination of spending.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry said he finds the suggestion that it’d be unconstitutional for the PAC to examine presidential spending to be “bizarre”. He said he can’t understand the claim that it would undermine civil service impartiality.

Party leader Mr Martin said that whether or not the presidency should come under freedom of information laws could be considered after the election.

He said he has "no hard and fast views" on whether or not it should be included, but that he'd like it to be considered "outside of an electoral context".

Mr Martin was also asked about a Tweet by Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless who posted a picture of himself wit presidential hopeful Seán Gallagher where he predicted the independent candidate would be the next "commander in chief".

Fianna Fáil's parliamentary party is officially backed Mr Higgins for a second term.

Mr Martin was asked if the party's TDs and Senators are free to canvass for other candidates.

He replied: "No the parliamentary party has made a very clear decision. The parliamentary party has endorsed the candidature of Michael D Higgins."

