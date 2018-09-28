Executive at controversial US company gave presidential hopeful Freeman €120k loan

Presidential candidate Joan Freeman's campaign is being partly funded by a businessman linked to a company once accused of operating a pyramid scheme.

Presidential candidate Joan Freeman's campaign is being partly funded by a businessman linked to a company once accused of operating a pyramid scheme.

Millionaire Des Walsh has given the senator a "commercial loan" worth €120,000 to help her bid for Áras an Uachtaráin. He is the executive vice-president of Herbalife Nutrition, which has previously been at the centre of a $200m settlement with the Federal Trade Commission in the United States, avoiding a finding that it was operating as a pyramid scheme.

Herbalife, which is valued at €7.3bn, sells weight-loss products using a network of individuals rather than through stores. However, it faced repeated allegations that it was focused more on signing up new salespeople rather than actually selling the product to users. Two years ago, redress was paid to 350,000 people who lost money through the business.

However, as part of the arrangement Herbalife agreed to overhaul its business practices and in return avoided being charged with operating a pyramid scheme and facing a forced shutdown.

Mr Walsh was to the forefront of the company's campaign rejecting the accusations, at one point telling CNBC that they were a "gross distortion of the reality".

Ms Freeman confirmed the Los Angeles-based businessman has been her friend for 40 years and recently supported her setting up of Solace House, a suicide prevention service in New York.

"He knows how difficult it is for somebody like me, the ordinary Independent, to get funding. Because he so believed in me, he has given me a loan that I will be paying back," she said.

It is understood the founder of Pieta House will pay interest at a rate of 9pc per annum.

She said it was necessary to borrow money because it is estimated that the average campaign costs around €350,000.

"One thing that has become clear to me in my quest for the presidency is that the rules put in place by the political establishment make it virtually impossible for someone like me, with limited resources to contest the election against an incumbent, a political party candidate or wealthy persons," Ms Freeman said.

In a clear swipe at Sinn Féin's Liadh Ní Riada and the three 'Dragons' Den' investors in the race, Ms Freeman said: "I've no buses. I've no helicopters. I arrived here in a small, white car."

She has also received a €10,000 loan from Tipperary-born businessman Michael Madden. He is chairman of Teneo Capital and has previously made political donations to Labour TD Alan Kelly. Ms Freeman said her need to secure loans shows the "true reflection of the people of Ireland".

"I live in a semi-D. I have a mortgage. I have bills that everybody else has," she said.

Ms Ní Riada will have financial backing from Sinn Féin, while businessmen Peter Casey and Seán Gallagher indicated that they will draw largely on personal wealth.

Gavin Duffy has secured a bank loan to help fund his activities over the coming month.

Irish Independent