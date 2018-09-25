Battle of the Áras: Peter Casey takes swipe at election rival Sean Gallagher on Twitter

Presidential hopeful Peter Casey has taken a swipe at fellow 'Dragon' Seán Gallagher for his threat not to take part in the first debate unless incumbent Michael D Higgins is also present.

Businessman Mr Casey claimed: "I can understand why Seán doesn't want to do the debate because it didn't work out too well for him the last time."

Former 'Dragons' Den' star Mr Casey was referring to Mr Gallagher's appearance on the infamous RTÉ 'Frontline' debate before the 2011 election. On that occasion Mr Gallagher floundered in response to a fake tweet read out during the show and his campaign never recovered.

He later received substantial damages following his action taken against RTÉ.

Mr Casey said he was "serious" about his presidential bid and said he will attend all of the debates as candidates have a responsibility to share their vision for the presidency.

Mr Gallagher did not respond directly to Mr Casey's remarks. Instead a spokesman said it was "crucial" that all candidates were treated equally. He reiterated that Mr Gallagher had committed to participating in all debates which include every candidate.

The RTÉ Radio 'News at One' debate was originally planned for tomorrow but was moved to Thursday.

Mr Higgins will not be taking part in Thursday's debate.

A campaign spokesman said RTÉ had been told that Mr Higgins was "constrained" this week because of pre-existing presidential diary commitments. Mr Higgins is scheduled to open a student centre in DCU on Thursday morning and is to welcome Britain's Prince Edward to Ireland in the afternoon.

Other candidates Liadh Ní Riada of Sinn Féin, Independent Senator Joan Freeman, and businessman Gavin Duffy have confirmed they will take part.

Meanwhile, journalist Gemma O'Doherty failed in her bid to get enough council nominations to contest the election. She could still get on the ballot paper by winning the backing of 20 Oireachtas members, but is running out of time with the close of nominations tomorrow.

Irish Independent