A reality TV show in the Áras and burning bodies for fossil fuels: Five things from Norma Burke's 'outrageous' nomination hoax
Norma Burke sparked chaos with her tongue-in-cheek presidential bid pitch to Dublin City Council yesterday.
Six presidential hopefuls were invited to a special meeting of the council to deliver a five-minute pitch on why they should be nominated for the race.
They included Sarah-Louise Mulligan, Peter Casey, Norma Burke, Gemma O’Doherty, John Groarke, and Marie Goretti.
However, it was Ms Burke’s eccentric presentation that received the loudest reaction.
Here are five things Ms Burke, with the alias ‘Bunty Twuntingdon-McFluff, said she would do as president of Ireland.
1. A reality TV show from the Áras
Ms Burke suggested the possibly of creating a new reality television show to our screens called “In Your Aras”.
You might see me in the morning in my silk jim-jams eating my breakfast... Perhaps even touching myself if it gets good ratings.”
2. Renovate the Áras into a hunting lodge and spa
She told the council; “I propose to serve as the CEO of the newly created Aras hunting lodge and spa. I’d be in one room in the Aras and the rest will be rented out as hotel rooms to wealthy guests who would pay top dollar to hunt deer in the Phoenix Park."
3. Spark a 'significant' reduction in population
"We would cut all taxation and welfare spending that will lead to significant reduction in population," she said.
4. Burn bodies of the dead for fossil fuels
Following the "significant reduction in population", Ms Burke added; " then you would burn the bodies of the dead for fossil fuels."
5. Make a lot of 'powerful contacts' for personal gain
Introducing herself as a PR executive, Ms Burke said; "As I’m new in town I thought it would be a super idea to run for president to get some free publicity for my business.
"If I win, I’d cease trading for seven years, however I’d use that time to host people useful to my interests and make a lot of powerful contacts."
Ms Burke was interrupted by Cllr Mannix Flynn, who said; "This is an absolute insult to the office of the president and for anyone else nominating themselves. This is not good for the other candidates... It’s outrageous."
Later Ms Burke, who is a film maker and writer, told the Irish Independent that creating the nomination hoax was due to her belief that the majority of the other candidates were running for their own personal gain.
Following the speeches from the six candidates, Dublin City councillors were asked to vote on a motion brought by Fine Gael’s Kieran Binchy not to endorse any candidate.
Councillors voted by 29 votes in favour of the motion, with nine against and two abstentions.
