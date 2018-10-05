Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher vows to divest all business interests if elected, following legal dispute

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher has vowed to divest himself of all his business interests if elected to Aras an Uachtarain.

Presidential candidate Sean Gallagher has vowed to divest himself of all his business interests if elected to Aras an Uachtarain.

Mr Gallagher made the promise as he campaigned in Cork and Kerry in response to a high profile High Court case involving one of his firms.

All smiles: Seán Gallagher at St Laurence’s Primary School, Greystones, with his wife Trish and their son Bobby (5) and pupils from his class. Picture: Collins

The businessman is the chief executive of Clyde Real Estate.

That firm is currently involved in a high profile High Court dispute over a Blanchardstown property it owns with one of its tenants, Nokia Ireland Ltd.

Nokia has alleged that Clyde is in breach of a lease agreement over the operation of an air conditioning system at the building - with Nokia telling the High Court that temperatures at the building soared to 27C at the height of the heatwave last June.

Almost 100 staff work at the building and complaints have been lodged over the premises being either too hot or too cold.

Clyde, for its part, wants to install a high-tech modern heating and air conditioning system at the old building.

Mr Gallagher insisted the case was a normal commercial dispute which would be resolved.

But he stressed that he has taken a step back from his various business interests.

"I (will) divest myself of all my business interests (if elected)," he said.

"Since 2011, I have worked hard - I was effectively starting again."

"I have built businesses up and thankfully have been able to mentor and support others in business."

"Developing small and medium enterprises in Ireland is something I feel passionately about."

Mr Gallagher insisted the current case before the High Court was very straightforward.

"The case before the courts is a standard commercial case."

"I am not involved in the day to day running of the business. I have said I would step back from all my business interests should I be honoured to be elected."

"The case is a very straightforward one. It is an old building we bought with an outdated and obsolete heating system. It is a technical issue...for years I have been trying to put a new heating system in."

"This would benefit all the tenants in the building. It is in the interests of all the tenants and would be a much more modern and energy efficient system," he told Radio Kerry.

Mr Gallagher insisted the matter will be resolved and will not imagine on his October 26 election campaign.

"We will get there - this is just what happens with some businesses. We will move on. I suspect all of this will be dealt with. It is being dealt with by the company itself in my absence."

"No doubt it will all be sorted."

