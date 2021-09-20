President welcomes seven Dexter cattle to graze on Áras an Uachtaráin grounds

President Michael D Higgins and Peter Bryans of Donabate Dexter Farm watch the arrival of seven Dexter cattle to the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin. Photo: Maxwells

President Michael D Higgins today welcomed seven indigenous dexter cattle to the grounds of Áras an Uachtaráin.

The cattle will graze the grounds of the Áras for three months as part of a programme to enhance the biodiversity of the 130-acre site, with the intention that they will continue to graze in the grounds for a few months each year.

Peter Bryans from Donabate Dexter Farm delivered the indigenous Dexter cattle to the Áras today.

The cattle normally live in North Co Dublin, and are part of a sustainable grazing programme in Fingal County Council’s protected coastal lands.

It was decided that some cattle would move to the Áras for a few months every year following recommendations in a recent biodiversity audit, commissioned for the President by the Office of Public Works and undertaken by researchers from Trinity College.

The audit recommended a sustainable growing regime for the Áras grounds, combining appropriate mowing to reduce the nutrient load in the soil, the introduction of grass-suppressing yellow rattle, and the presence of cattle to promote an improvement in the biodiversity of the meadows.

A spokesperson for Áras an Uachtaráin said these measures are aimed at allowing for the establishment of indigenous wildflowers, with corresponding increases in fauna dependant on such a diversity of flora.

As part of the programme to enhance biodiversity at the Áras, President Higgins also welcomed two Connemara ponies.

In May of this year, a six-week-old pony that President Higgins called Aimhirgin and his mother, Snowy, were brought to the Áras to graze on the grounds for four months.

They were brought to the grounds as part of a partnership with Kylemore Abbey and, like the arrangement with Donabate Dexter Farm, it is hoped that the Connemara ponies will graze the land for a few months each year.

