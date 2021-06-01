President of Irish Pharmacy Union resigns citing ‘stress and negativity’ associated with his role 

Eoghan Hanly who has resigned as president of the Irish Pharmacy Union

The president of the organisation representing the country's pharmacists has resigned citing “stress and negativity" associated with his role which his physical and mental health could no longer endure.

Eoghan Hanly, a pharmacist in Loughrea, Co Galway, outlined his reasons for stepping down as president of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU).

In the letter which has been sent to members of the organisation, Mr Hanly said: “I realise I am making history as the first pharmacist to resign as IPU president."

He added after serving on various committees over the years his "association with the representation of Irish community pharmacists has regrettably come to an end.

"Unfortunately, the stress and negativity associated with the position of IPU president in the recent past is something my physical health, mental health and family relationships can no longer endure."

He said he wanted to commend the members of committees of the IPU for their excellent work, in particular the executive committee who have "performed under extreme stress over the last few years".

He also thanked staff and IPU secretary general Darragh O'Loughlin who had represented and advocated for the profession with "ability and integrity" with personal sacrifice for the good of the profession.

He said the IPU is at a "crossroads” and that “there will be differing views and agendas among the members of the union.

"Pharmacy is too diverse for this not the be the case. The issue is how these views and agendas are expressed and pursued."

In a circular to members, Mr O’Loughlin pointed out the annual general meeting of the IPU had been postponed "pending the outcome of independently chaired discussions between the IPU standing committee and a number of members with regard to issues raised by these members".

The talks are ongoing.

He wished Mr Hanly well and thanked him for his efforts over the years.

"He provided a steady hand and a cool head at IPU committees throughout the very challenging period of the pandemic.

"His resignation represents an unfortunate loss to the IPU and to the profession. However we must move on."

He said the executive committee will now have to elect a new president and in the meantime the role will be taken by vice president Dermot Twomey.

He asked for unity and for everyone to "pull together".