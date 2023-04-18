President Michael D Higgins to make history by attending King Charles’s coronation

President Michael D Higgins will make history by becoming the first Irish head of state to attend the coronation of a British monarch.

He will be present at the formal crowning of King Charles, who succeeded to the throne upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, last September.

A spokesman said Mr Higgins and his wife Sabina will attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6. They will also also attend a reception at Buckingham Palace the previous evening.

A visit to Ireland by the new king and queen is expected at an early date, although it is unclear whether it will be this year.

Charles has been a frequent visitor to Ireland since the advent of the peace process – including to Mullaghmore, Co Sligo, where his godfather Louis Mountbatten was killed by the IRA in 1979.